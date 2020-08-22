Callisat the Cat Needs New Fuurever Home in Toronto!

Callisat is a gentle little cat, looking for his place in the world. He started his life outside, and the transition to indoor life has been a little scary. He immediately loves other cats, and chirps and mews as soon as he sees one. But takes a little more time to warm up to human companions.

After a little time to settle in, he has become comfortable in his foster home, and loves exploring. However, he is still a little shy about being touched. His current foster parent can pet him while he eats from her lap, and he is getting more and more comfortable with touch every day.

Getting to this point took time, so an ideal adopter would be committed to continuing this training. This can take a little time and patience, but seeing his progress is very rewarding! The good news is that our Feline Behaviour Department will give Callisat’s new people 4 free post adoption training sessions to make sure he stays on his path!

Callisat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 years 11 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

