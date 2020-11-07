Ebony the Cat is Looking for a New Fuurever Home in Toronto

Ebony has arrived! Everyone stand back and give him space! No, really. Give Ebony space. Ebony is initially shy and very cautious, but with some space and patience she will come out his shell.

After Ebony has warmed up to his new environment she truly is like any other curious and playful cat. She likes to play – her favourite toys include a cat dancer and her green wormy plush toy. She just can’t get enough of them!

Ebony is still a little shy. She is working on enjoying pets and scratches – so far chin scratches before or after meal is where her comfort level is at. While Ebony may not seem like an overly affectionate cat she is happiest when she can just hang out in the same room as her people.

Speaking of her people, she truly adores her foster feline friend Murray. They’re pretty much glued to the hip. They enjoy playing together, eating together, and sleeping together squished on a cat bed even though there’s tons of space someone else. If you’re looking for a duo, these two make quite the cute pair!

Ebony’s ideal home would be one that doesn’t have too many people or too much going on. She needs patient caregivers who will give her the time she needs to feel comfortable in her forever home. Ebony loves the company of other cats and would thrive in a household with another friendly feline who can show her that being a housecat can be pretty cool.

Ebony

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 4 years 3 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

