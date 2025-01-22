Toronto’s best Lunar New Year Peking Duck offer is at Jing Bayview

Peking Duck is a celebrated roasted dish with a rich history that dates back over a millennium in China. It is renowned for its presentation, crisp skin, tender meat, and cultural significance, particularly at feasts and celebrations. It’s always been a real treat growing up as our family had reserved for special occasions. With the Lunar New Year quickly approaching, Peking Duck is always on our minds.

Here in Toronto, several restaurants serve up Peking Duck but it’s midtown Toronto where we recently discovered an offer that we cannot hard to resist. Consider it Toronto’s best kept secret! Jing Bayview (1634 Bayview Avenue, Leaside) is offering an authentic 2-course traditional feast for $49 during the Lunar New Year — and that’s for a whole succulent roasted Peking Duck!

We had learned that when the restaurant first opened about a year ago, they had the same price offering and it quickly became a viral sensation on social media. Many had praised its flavourful house-blend seasoning and high quality while honouring traditions.

The dish is more than a meal; it is an experience. Traditional service includes a 2-dish presentation. First, carving the roasted duck tableside, with the crispy skin often served first, followed by the meat wrapped in thin warm crêpes with hoisin sauce, cucumbers, and scallions. Then, the remainder returns to the kitchen where the rest of the coveted duck meat is finely diced and prepared with a medley of vegetables and served with fresh lettuce to make the most delicious savoury wraps.

Jing Bayview serves it just as I had hoped – moist, fresh, and succulent from start to finish in both presentations. Worth bringing my parents to in coming weeks.

Aside from the Peking Duck, worth trying is Jing Bayview’s 2 lb Fresh Lobster special. Here you have four options. Hong Kong Style comes with fries and dried garlic, Ginger and Scallion steamed lobster are a traditional favourite, Salt and Pepper is lightly battered lobster, or Drunken Garlic is stir-fried with a garlic butter base. We opted for the traditional Ginger and Scallion stir-fried lobster that comes piping hot and is served cut up for easy sharing. Yep, no need to drive yourselves all the way up to Richmond Hill or Markham to get your Cantonese-style lobster fix!

Thousand Chili Chicken is a dish that we had also ordered here. I’ve been critical of other restaurants attempting to create this and was very pleased to find the dish here was plentiful with moist fresh chicken pieces that were not overwhelmed by chilis that numb your tastebuds. The balance is key. Jing’s does it right!

We also discovered a few dim sum dishes here. We ordered up our favourites including Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) and Dan Dan Dumplings alongside their Smacked Cucumber Salad – smacked, as in lip-smacking tangy with a hint of sweetness in this cooling fresh and crunchy salad. There are so many dishes on the menu that we were curious about but will need to visit with stretchy pants on.

The Peking Duck special will be offered during the Lunar New Year between January 29 to February 28. ONE order per table (perfect for 4 to 6 people) and dine-in only. By the way, if you order the Peking Duck during this time, you will also receive a “Lucky Red Packet” where you’ll find a coupon for the 2 lb lobster dish for only $20 (to be used on your next visit). Please check their website for details.

The two-floor restaurant accommodates about 45 on the main floor. A private dining room on the second floor overlooking Bayview Avenue is great to book for friends and family celebrations.

Jing Bayview is located at 1634 Bayview Avenue. Reservations are recommended and if you plan on ordering the Peking Duck it’s worth indicating when you reserve. It will be very popular!