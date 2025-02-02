This Broiled Black Cod with Lemon Caper Butter recipe is easy, light and perfect for healthy dinners. Topped with a delicious scoop of homemade lemon-caper compound butter, serve this fish dish with a side of steamed green beans and mixed quinoa for a nutritious, wholesome meal.
Broiled Black Cod with Lemon Caper Butter
Courses: Dinner, Main Course
Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 5 mins | Serves: 3 | Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup salted butter softened
- 2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Caper Berries drained and finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp finely chopped parsley
- zest and juice 1/2 lemon divided
- Black Cod
- 1 pack Farm Boy™ Frozen Black Cod thawed in fridge overnight
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 lemon cut into wedges
Directions:
- For the lemon caper butter: In medium bowl, combine butter, Farm Boy™ Caper Berries, parsley, lemon zest, and a pinch of black pepper. Mix to fully combine and reserve.
- For the cod: In medium bowl, rub Farm Boy™ Black Cod with lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Marinate for at least 5 minutes.
- Preheat broiler to high heat. Grease a sheet pan with olive oil. Place fish, skin side-down on pan and broil, 2 inches from heat, for about 2-4 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 158°F.
- Remove from oven, transfer cod to plates and place a dollop of caper butter to melt over fillets.
- Serve with lemon wedges and enjoy.