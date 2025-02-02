This Broiled Black Cod with Lemon Caper Butter recipe is easy, light and perfect for healthy dinners. Topped with a delicious scoop of homemade lemon-caper compound butter, serve this fish dish with a side of steamed green beans and mixed quinoa for a nutritious, wholesome meal.

Broiled Black Cod with Lemon Caper Butter

Courses: Dinner, Main Course

Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 5 mins | Serves: 3 | Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

¼ cup salted butter softened

2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Caper Berries drained and finely chopped

1 Tbsp finely chopped parsley

zest and juice 1/2 lemon divided

Black Cod

1 pack Farm Boy™ Frozen Black Cod thawed in fridge overnight

salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon cut into wedges

Directions: