February 2, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

This Broiled Black Cod with Lemon Caper Butter recipe is easy, light and perfect for healthy dinners. Topped with a delicious scoop of homemade lemon-caper compound butter, serve this fish dish with a side of steamed green beans and mixed quinoa for a nutritious, wholesome meal.

Broiled Black Cod with Lemon Caper Butter

Courses: Dinner, Main Course

Prep: 15 mins | Cook: 5 mins | Serves: 3 | Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup salted butter softened
  • 2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Caper Berries drained and finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp finely chopped parsley
  • zest and juice 1/2 lemon divided
  • Black Cod
  • 1 pack Farm Boy™ Frozen Black Cod thawed in fridge overnight
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 lemon cut into wedges

Directions:

  1. For the lemon caper butter: In medium bowl, combine butter, Farm Boy™ Caper Berries, parsley, lemon zest, and a pinch of black pepper. Mix to fully combine and reserve.
  2. For the cod: In medium bowl, rub Farm Boy™ Black Cod with lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Marinate for at least 5 minutes.
  3. Preheat broiler to high heat. Grease a sheet pan with olive oil. Place fish, skin side-down on pan and broil, 2 inches from heat, for about 2-4 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 158°F.
  4. Remove from oven, transfer cod to plates and place a dollop of caper butter to melt over fillets.
  5. Serve with lemon wedges and enjoy.
