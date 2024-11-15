Five Minutes With: Alt-Pop Singer-Songwriter Sarah Brix

Sarah Brix is a Canadian singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performing in the genre of alternative pop. Now based in Toronto, Sarah was born and raised in the picturesque town of Elora before moving to the city to pursue a career in music. She recently graduated from Seneca College for performance, songwriting and music production and since then has performed at multiple Toronto venues such as The Supermarket and Handlebar. She also frequently performs at various restaurants, bars and cafes in the GTA.

She mainly enjoys writing about mental health and addiction and released her first self-produced single “Fly” this past January, a song that speaks on suicide. Her performance of this song got her second place in the 2024 Songs Revealed songwriting competition. She hopes that by creating songs like this she can help people dealing with depression and anxiety feel less alone, as her favourite artists have done for her. Beyond that, she also enjoys writing on the theme of connection and disconnection, analyzing the relationships in her life from family to friends. Her second release “Pass Me By” is an example of this, focusing on the connection she has with her father.

Sarah’s new song “Ended Here” tells the story of being ghosted by her best friend and working through the loss and plethora of emotions that she experienced. The song was produced by Columbian producer and mixing engineer JUYI, and is inspired by artists like Billie Eilish and Halsey. “Ended Here” was released on August 30th along with her debut music video.

Name:

Sarah Brix

Genre:

Alternative Pop

Latest Single:

“Ended Here”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Taylor Swift

Favourite musician now:

Jack Kays and/or Noah Kahan

Guilty pleasure song:

Anything by Bo Burnham

Live show ritual:

It takes me an hour and a half or so to get ready (shower, hair, makeup, etc…) and while doing so I do some gentle vocal warmups. Other than that I love to have at least one glass of liquid courage within the hour before (usually at the venue) and right before going on stage you’ll usually find me backstage shaking it out, jumping around and just generally moving my body tryna work any last minute nerves out.

Favourite local musician:

Lucy Ellis. She’s a friend of mine I had the pleasure of meeting in music school, and is an incredibly kind person and talented writer, singer and performer.

EP or LP?

Honestly, that’s a real tough call for me. My initial reaction is LP because it’s always been a dream of mine to release a full album. That being said, some of my all-time favourite pieces of work from my most loved artists have been EPs (Ex. “CESSATION” by Jack Kays, “Brent” by Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler). So both I guess!

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl. Definitely.

Road or studio?

Never been on a real tour but performing and travelling are two of my absolute favourite things so I feel like I have to pick road.

Any shows or albums coming up?

New single and music video coming in the next few months. Follow my social media to stay in the loop!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Ruby Soho or Gusto101

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street West. I live nearby so am honestly just most familiar with it but also love the shops, food and liveliness of the area.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Might make me sound like a tourist but I love Harbour Square Park. It’s a short walk from me and I love taking a break from the bustling city to sit by the water.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Hard one to say, I’ve seen some of my favourite big artists at Scotiabank Arena but as far as the “vibe of the venue” some of my favourite venue experiences were at The Mod Club (now known as the Axis Club). I also recently went to History and loved it. As far as places I’ve performed and frequent, I love Handlebar and their chill environment and weekly open mics.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Might not be an overly creative answer, but I’m a Long and McQuade girl through and through. The staff are always so friendly and helpful and they have everything I could ever need. Makes me feel like a kid in a candy store!