What’s on our radar at the 2019 Luminato Festival in Toronto

Toronto’s International Arts Festival, Luminato, brings local and international artists to the forefront offering entertaining and thought-provoking programming. The festival’s vision is of the past, present and the future offering illuminating works and ideas. From the most intimate moments to profoundly joyous, there is a whole festival waiting for you.

New this year! Luminato 2019 Audio Guide podcast created by Rebecca Singh, founder of Live Describe. The podcast includes descriptive narration for the audience with vision disabilities and gives listeners a full overview of Luminato, its programming, interviews, and a historic tour of Toronto’s Harbourfront narrated by JJ Hunt. There are also a number of “Relaxed Performances”. Details on the site. Here’s what is on our radar…

HOUSE OF MIRRORS: Christian Wagstaff and Keith Courtney. Immersive experience. Harbourfront Centre, East Campus. This house-sized kaleidoscope is one massive optical illusion where you stumble through thousands of reflections. Over 12 feet high and weighing in at over 55 tonnes, this work will mesmerize visitors. Suitable for all ages. (*Free opening weekend June 8 and 9)

FORGET ME NOT: Ronnie Burkett Theatre of Marionettes. Joey and Toby Tanenbaum Opera Centre. June 5 to 23. Described as, unlike anything that you’ve seen before where written words are forbidden and hand-drawn love letters are an act of defiance. Suitable for ages 16 years and older.

OBEAH OPERA: Asah Productions- A Nicole Brook Vision. Fleck Dance Theatre. June 13 to 22. A lively and uplifting musical experience steeped in Black music and sung entirely a cappella by an all-female cast. Obeah Opera tells the story of the legendary Salen Witch Trials from the perspective of the first woman accused, the young Caribbean slave Tituba. Music ranges from jazz, ska, calypso, spiritual, and traditional African and Caribbean Folk.

MAADA’OOKII SONGLINES: Harbourfront Centre Lakeside. June 23. Free. Maada’ookii is an Ojibway word, with several meanings. It is a genderless word. He/she distributes something, he/she gifts something, he/she shares something with others. “Songlines” are songs that help guide the way. Featuring 200 voices from 11 diverse choirs are involved in this massive choral experience composed by Juno Award-nominated Cris Derksen.

RITE OF SPRING: Yang Liping and Peacock Contemporary Dance Company. June 20-22. MacMillan Theatre. For the first time, one of China’s most prolific choreographers, Yang Liping, presents her new work, Rite of Spring. Created for 15 dancers, this piece is set to the Igor Stravinsky score of the same nameAdditionalal original score inspired by traditional Tibetan music.

MONDAY NIGHTS: 6th Man Collective and The Theatre Centre, 291 Lakeshore Blvd. East. June 6 to 16. Based on ongoing real-life pickup basketball games, this interactive basketball and theatre experience with performers recreating their stories for the stage and explore how this popular game can connect us to our communities. Running shoes are highly recommended. Suitable for anyone old enough to play basketball.

KIRA, THE PATH|LA VOIE: Lua Shayenne Dance Company. June 6 to 9. Fleck Dance Theatre. Choreographer and composer Fara Tolno is one of the most influential African artists. KIRA celebrates humanity as one village. Featuring a cast of dancers and percussionists with chants and powerful drum beats who follow the voices of ancestors.