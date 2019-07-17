“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Media Composer Sean Hayden

Sean Hayden has always been one of those people who knew what they wanted to do in life. Growing up, he was sort of this humble, yet unquestionably musical prodigy amongst us, playing guitar, drums and piano with seemingly effortless ability. Combining that innate talent with endless hours of practice, theory and lessons, it was clear that music would be a part of Sean’s life, although it would take some time.

After leaving his hometown near Vancouver, BC, Sean earned an impressive degree in Contemporary Writing and Production at Berklee College of Music in Boston. His debut solo record was soon recorded, which he took to the road for the first time — touring around Canada in his parent’s old gas-guzzling Chevy Tahoe. After that, he took his act to Asia and Australia where he toured around on a moped with a baby guitar holding on to dear life on his back the entire way.

Like so many performing and touring musicians before him (including myself), that lifestyle grew tiresome. His days of scraping together nickels for a beer at a scuzzy punk bar in Edmonton with me and having nothing left to replace the shoe he somehow lost, were over. Sean realized that if he wanted to make a name for himself as a musician, he had to pivot.

His break came when he eagerly accepted the offer to be an in-house composer at Eggplant Collective on Toronto’s King St. East. He quickly moved again and began his career in the field with fervour. In the short time since, Sean has managed to amass an admirably giant body of work, with over a hundred credits in film, television and advertising of the highest caliber. His work includes commercials for Nissan, Interac and Budweiser (Super Bowl 2018 Campaign), Pawn Stars and Storage Wars, and the hilarious animated adult cartoon, Gary and his Demons.

If you haven’t been living under a proverbial rock the past 5 years or so, you’ve heard some of Sean’s work, even if you didn’t know it. Incredible composers and producers like him are the silent rock stars in the background of every production, creating the soundtrack to our lives and to our memories. Sean’s endless dedication to perfecting his craft, and to the Canadian music industry never ceases to amaze me — and with what is coming down the pipeline, will amaze you too.

-Andrew Morren (Sean’s Cousin)

What ‘hood are you in?

I’m at the border of the Entertainment District & King West Village. I love living in this area because it’s so close to many of Toronto’s best spots.

What do you do?

I’m a composer for media; I mainly write music for television, advertising, and film.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m working on music for some wildlife nature programs (names yet to be announced).

Where can we find your work?

My website seanhayden.net is the best place to find my work. You can also stay up-to-date via my Twitter or Instagram feeds, both @seanhayden.