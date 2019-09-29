Goa Indian Farm Kitchen’s Spicy Eggplant and Tomato Salad Recipe

Goa has become a staple for regionally inspired Indian food in Toronto and North York. Paying homage to the authentic flavours of the coastal region, Goa infuses the Indian and Portuguese flavours into its seasonally inspired menu, tapping into taps an untouched market in the Toronto culinary landscape. Try their Spicy Eggplant and Tomato Salad recipe at home.

Goa Indian Farm Kitchen’s Spicy Eggplant and Tomato Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

-3 medium Japanese eggplant, cut into ¾ inch wedges

-12-15 cherry tomatoes, cut in halves

-olive oil

-2 tbsp of spice mix (curry powder, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala & corn starch) – equal parts

-salt per taste

-1 tsp ground black pepper

-2 tbsp pine nuts

-15-20 seeds of pomegranate seeds

-10-12 basil leaves

-5 oz coconut yogurt

-pinch of saffron threads

-3 tbsp olive oil

-sea salt, to taste

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Place eggplant wedges on baking sheet, brush both sides with plenty of olive oil and sprinkle the spice mix, salt and pepper. Roast 30 minutes, until it is light brown colour. Place it in the fridge and cool it.

2. To serve, place the eggplant slices on a large plate. Add cherry tomatoes. Combine coconut yogurt with saffron threads, drizzle this saffron yogurt over eggplant and tomatoes, sprinkle with pine nuts and pomegranate seeds, and lay basil leaves on top.

For more information on Goa Indian Farm Kitchen, please visit their website.