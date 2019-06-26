Summerlicious (July 5 to 21, 2019) is a great time to explore or revisit one of the many restaurants in the city at a fraction of the price. For families with foodie kids, it’s a great time to experience a restaurant that you’ve been meaning to check out or if you’ve got a summer birthday kid, or recent graduate, it may be a good time to take the family out for a special meal. Menus are posted online so you can see if the offerings would be appealing to your kids. Best to reserve ahead of time as it’s a very popular time in the city!

Here are our Top 10 Summerlicious Restaurants for Families as chosen us with input from our food lovin’ kids:

Parcheggio: (2901 Bayview Avenue, Bayview Village Shopping Centre) Italian. The name translates to “parking lot” which is precisely where this scrumptious restaurant is parked just outside the well-heeled mall. All pastas are made in-house and they actually pride themselves with that main feature with staff dedicated to making the pasta all day long. The generous menu includes their amazing Bucantini All’amatriciana made with pancetta, chili, tomato and pecorino romano.

Amano Pasta: (65 Front Street West) Italian. Don’t be fooled by the location, this underground casual restaurant located in the concourse level of Union Station is a hotspot. Known for Chef Michael Angelotti’s house-made pastas (techniques taught by his own nonna), Amano is a real hidden gem in the city. Order the “Fat Tubes” (rigatoni) with pork and beef bolognese – our editorial staff’s kids devour that stuff. Also, order the house filled Cannolis or the Dulce de Leche Bomboloni — they are dreamy.

Canoe: (66 Wellington Street West) Canadiana. Maybe you’re celebrating a recent graduate or milestone in the family? Our families love special occasions here. Take in the epic views at this restaurant for an unforgettable menu highlighting the best of Canadian cuisine. Heritage Pot Au Feu (roasted chicken, consommé, pistou, crispy spiced thigh, new potatoes, baby carrots, and charred spring cabbage) is elevated comfort food.

Bangkok Gardens: (18 Elm Street) Thai. One of the first restaurants in the city to introduce Thai cuisine over 30 years ago. Awarded the Thai Select Premium designation of authenticity from the Thai government. Housed in a historic building just steps away from the Eaton Centre. Stir-friend garlic beef and broccoli served with jasmine rice is a kiddy favourite. Our eyes are on the Khao Soi with chicken available at dinner time. Save room for the Mango Dream dessert made with coconut rice, fresh mango and mango ice cream.

ONE Restaurant: (116 Yorkville Avenue)If you want to take advantage of the patio weather, this see-and-be-seen restaurants has prime location for watching the world go by. It’s also choice seating for supercar spotting. But it’s not just one of the best patios in the city, celebrity Chef Mark McEwan and his team are always progressive with the menu. Yes, you have your meaty dishes but don’t overlook the Crispy Cauliflower and Sweet Pea Falafel.

Cafe Boulud: (60 Yorkville Ave) French Bistro. Foodie kids can say they’ve dined at a restaurant that’s menu is inspired the Michelin-star Chef Daniel Boulud’s French roots. The internationally acclaimed chef visits with his team here and continues to be an important part of Cafe Boulud’s existence. The menu is exciting yet approachable incorporating classic French dishes with local ingredients. Parisienne Gnocchi made with heirloom tomato sauce will sure to please tummies of all ages. The Tropical Sundae made with coconut tapioca, pineapple lime confit, and pineapple sorbet is a refreshing way to enjoy a summer’s day.

Cluny: (35 Tank House Lane, Distillery District) French Bistro. We love visiting this restaurant especially because we can also do a bit of exploring in one of our favourite areas in the city. The historic and pedestrian friendly cobblestone-lined laneways also feature amazing contemporary art installations – currently larger than life, friendly and curious illuminated alien forms. This restaurant also has a pretty twinkly lights patio. Kids enjoy the Croque Madame at lunch with a side of frites.

Figo: (295 Adelaide Street West) Italian. Wood-fire pizzas are well loved at this restaurant. Uncomplicated yet full of the freshest flavours of the season in the dishes found here. Margherita Pizza at lunchtime is always a good choice for young guests. Spaghetti a Limone will have them slurping up the house-made pasta.

Goa Indian Farm Kitchen: (2901 Bayview Avenue, Bayview Village Shopping Centre). Indian. The menu and the decor are inspired by the stylish coastal city of Goa. For the more advanced foodie kid, exploring the menu here is a treasure in itself. Shrimp Curry with Okra is a coconutty dish served with pilau basmati rice. Gulab Jamun (think little donuts soaked in honey) is served with coconut ice cream.

Batch:( 75 Victoria Street) Canadian, pub. You get a good balance here especially if you have kids who love a well-made juicy burger or smoked bbq pork ribs along with more sophisticated offerings like grilled salmon with littleneck clams or chicken supreme that comes with shishito pepper, cornbread, and charred corn. Is it even summer if you don’t have Strawberry Shortcake? Yum. A fun casual spot that also has a Foosball table and televisions broadcasting whatever sport is happening.

Hungry? The full list of participating restaurants, menus, and reservation links can be found here www.toronto.ca