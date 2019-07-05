Recent News

“Five Minutes With” Local Toronto Band Fake Crush

July 5, 2019 Joel Levy Music, Other, Rock-Indie

Fake Crush is a new project headed up by Matthew O’Halloran and Marco DiFelice out of Toronto, Canada. While both Matthew and Marco dabble in film/TV score (“The New Romantic”) and music supervision (Orphan Black), they started out in the dirty venues of Toronto.

Their new single “High Top Kicks” is the first in a long list of future collaborations already recorded with various artists. It’s a nostalgic, psychedelic surf rock track that’s been paired with an equally vintage visual.

Fake Crush project is produced out of the famous cube building, converted into studios in Toronto.

Name: Fake Crush

Genre: indie, grunge, rock, surf, fun

Founded: 2019

# of Albums: 0

Latest Release: High Top Kicks

Latest Single: High Top Kicks

Latest Video: High Top Kicks

Favourite Restaurant:

Sneaky Disease

Favourite band as a teenager:

Nirvana

Favourite band now:

Hmmm, not sure ‘Dadabots’ ?

Guilty Pleasure Song:

‘Can’t Touch This’ MC Hammer

Live Show Ritual:

Still working on it

Favourite local artist:

Vypers, Twin Rains

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Bellwoods

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube

 

 

 

