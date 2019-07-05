“Five Minutes With” Local Toronto Band Fake Crush

Fake Crush is a new project headed up by Matthew O’Halloran and Marco DiFelice out of Toronto, Canada. While both Matthew and Marco dabble in film/TV score (“The New Romantic”) and music supervision (Orphan Black), they started out in the dirty venues of Toronto.
Their new single “High Top Kicks” is the first in a long list of future collaborations already recorded with various artists. It’s a nostalgic, psychedelic surf rock track that’s been paired with an equally vintage visual.
Name: Fake Crush
Genre: indie, grunge, rock, surf, fun
Founded: 2019
# of Albums: 0
Latest Release: High Top Kicks
Latest Single: High Top Kicks
Latest Video: High Top Kicks
Favourite Restaurant:
Sneaky Disease
Favourite band as a teenager:
Nirvana
Favourite band now:
Hmmm, not sure ‘Dadabots’ ?
Guilty Pleasure Song:
‘Can’t Touch This’ MC Hammer
Live Show Ritual:
Still working on it
Favourite local artist:
Vypers, Twin Rains
Queen or College St?
Queen
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Bellwoods
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Night Owl
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
