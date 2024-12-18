“A Day in the Life” with: Comedic TV Creator Taylor Patterson

December 18, 2024

Taylor Patterson is a Jamaican-Canadian artist and creator based in Toronto, specializing in film production, writing, and video. Known to many as “the blogTO guy,” Taylor hosts and produces engaging content for Toronto’s leading local news platform. Over the past three years, his work has reached millions, featuring interviews with stars like Nicolas Cage, Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, and Jordan Peele, and capturing stories that resonate deeply with Torontonians. When he’s not showcasing Toronto’s highlights, Taylor works as a Canon Creator and hosts popular Oasis House events across the city. A passionate supporter of the creative community, he also leads the mentorship program at Soho House Toronto. His upcoming project, *ICONS*, promises to be his most ambitious work yet—don’t miss it!

-Written by Max Mezo, Friend, Confidant & Cinematographer

Taylor Patterson, creator of the workplace comedy series, ICONS. Photo by: Chara Ho.
Toronto’s digital landscape is ready for a bold new voice with ICONS, a half-hour satirical workplace comedy from Taylor Patterson. Set in the chaotic world of The Buzz Room, a fictional problematic Toronto-based tabloid, ICONS delivers a cutting critique of the absurdities and pitfalls of clickbait journalism.
One of the best moments from the sneak preview is a small but incredibly fun cameo from Toronto music legend, Shawn Desman.
The cast of ICONS, starting from left to right, Jesse Jaurji, Jewell Bowry, Taylor Patterson, Tresor Gray, Jacqueline Ashton, and Eden Graham.
 Inspired by provocative outlets, ICONS also draws from Patterson’s personal journey as a bi-racial content creator in Toronto. The show takes a sharp look at Black culture’s role in viral media, while weaving in physical comedy and satire on real-life stories.
At its core, ICONS aspires to hold significant cultural weight, aiming to be one of the first Canadian comedy series to feature an all-Black ensemble cast.
Through the lens of Black Canadians, it redefines how audiences see the intersection of race, fame, and the relentless pursuit of clicks in a digital world.
Though still in development, Patterson is confident that ICONS will soon be picked up, sparking essential conversations about the evolution of Black media, representation, and cultural narratives in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I’m based just outside of Liberty Village in the west end of the city.

What do you do?

I’m a host, video journalist/creator, and writer/actor. When I’m not at work, I’m watching movies, throwing events, working on personal projects, plotting world domination, or simply trapping myself in various Larry David-esque scenarios that will likely haunt me forever.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently developing a half-hour TV series, titled ICONS that follows a group of incompetent employees who work for a problematic local tabloid-based publication in Toronto. Inspired by provocative outlets that I was raised on, the series is a commentary on the absurdities of clickbait journalism, as well as a sharp look at Black culture’s role in viral media, along with some pretty incredible parody on some local stories we all know – but most importantly, it’s hilarious.

Where can we find your work?

The show is still in development but don’t worry – I’m cooking. It’s just too good to not be shared with the world. You can find updates about the series through my socials or my website.

 

