Sedona the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Sedona is a sweet, affectionate pup who lights up with a wiggly body and big smile when she’s happy. At home, she’s curious and playful, loving her toys, blankets, and chew treats like bully sticks.

Sedona is great meeting new people outdoors but needs slow, managed introductions for visitors in her home due to some anxiety and reactivity. She thrives in a calm environment with minimal visitors and patient introductions over time. Outside, Sedona is curious but occasionally fearful, reacting to strangers and bikes. She’s looking for a confident, patient family to help her continue building confidence and teach her the world isn’t so scary.

Sedona would do best in a quiet neighbourhood, ideally in a house as she is not suited to condo or apartment living, as she is uncomfortable hearing neighbours near her home and will alert bark. She is fully crate trained, potty trained, and does well being left home alone. She could share her home with another confident dog, as she loves to have a play buddy! She is still learning cues from other dogs, so she would do best with a dog that is easy-going.

Sedona

Breed: Mixed Breed

Age: 2 Years Old

Gender: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black & Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

