Wisteria the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Wisteria is beautiful, sweet and has a lot of personality. She has a wonderful record in her previous home where she was affectionate, gentle and playful. Wisteria enjoys gentle petting and would do best with someone who is able to pay attention to her body language and let her lead any hangouts.

A true foodie, she will respond to snacks and treats with affection.

Wisteria is a calm lady, but she enjoys practising her hunting skills with her favourite feather toys. You may find her sunning herself in a window or exploring a room for the best napping spot.

Wisteria

Age: 7 Years 10 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey /

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.