Give the Gift of Health To A Maskhole in Your Life with Maskholes.co

We all have to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask in public areas. However, some people named maskholes, are not following this regulation. This week, we spoke to Maskholes.co, an online shop that will anonymously send a mask to those in our lives who refuse to wear one.

What is your business called and what does it do?

The business is called Maskholes.co and we anonymously send facemasks to people who choose not to wear a mask in public spaces. A ‘maskhole’ is someone who does not wear a face mask in public.

What made you want to do this work?

We want to save the world.

What problem does this solve?

Wearing a face mask in public spaces is suggested by medical experts worldwide to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We encourage people to follow this suggestion to wear a face mask.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clients are family, friends, co-workers and public citizens who want to see the world another day.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell and ship face masks anonymously and charge a nominal fee for providing this service.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Online on our website!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

We believe this is the first of its kind specifically in the face mask and PPE space

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is saving the world by sending a face mask to someone who does not consciously wear one. The worst part is knowing that Maskholes are still among us.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

What is a maskhole? A ‘maskhole’ is someone who does not wear a face mask in public.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Hogger & Co. This is a Toronto-based photographer who is followed by YouTube and late-night sensation Lilly Singh.