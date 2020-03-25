If you’re a frontline healthcare worker, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We recognize these are unusual times. We’re touched by learning how communities are getting together to show gratitude for your efforts. Neighbours taking to their front lawns to cheer you on, kids and their sidewalk chalk drawings, and condo dwellers taking to their balconies to belt out heartfelt ballads. It’s all good. We need more positive vibes.

There are also restaurants across the city that offer first-responders a discount throughout the year in appreciation for their work. Not only that, but there are a few who are also offering a special break for first responders and their families during COVID-19 to help keep you well fed. Here are just a few deals that have come to our attention. We’ll update as we learn more.

Walhburgers is open for pick-up and delivery at their downtown location at King Street and Blue Jays Way. They are offering a 50% discount until March 31. for Canadian government workers and first responders, plus they will be including $5 gift cards with all orders.

Harvey’s is offering 50% off any order for frontline emergency workers themselves and their families this week. Personnel will just need to show their workplace ID or be in uniform. This applies to government healthcare workers, police, fire and paramedics. Dine-in seating is closed in both restaurants but frontline workers can retrieve their meals to go or via drive-thru. Currently the offer extends to March 27.

Swiss Chalet is also offering 50% off any order for frontline emergency workers themselves and their families this week. Personnel will just need to show their workplace ID or be in uniform. This applies to government healthcare workers, police, fire and paramedics. Dine-in seating is closed in both restaurants but frontline workers can retrieve their meals to go or via drive-thru. Currently the offer extends to March 27.