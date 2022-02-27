Armenian Cheese Beoregs by Jennifer Peters of the Spice Sisters

Jennifer Peters, Chef/Owner of The Spice Sisters / Personal Chef Services in Toronto, shared this recipe with us to try at home… Armenian Cheese Beoregs. “This is a great recipe I grew up with and it’s easy to make for an appetizer or lunch with a salad”.

Armenian Cheese Beoregs

Yield: approx. 36 pieces

Ingredients:

– 8 oz/250g- Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

– 8 oz/250g- Cottage cheese (full fat), drained

– 8 oz/250g- Feta cheese, crumbled (best quality you can buy)

– 2 eggs, slightly beaten

– 1 pkg. Phyllo dough, thawed overnight in fridge

– Melted butter, about 1⁄2 pound/250g

– Handful of fresh parsley and chives, finely chopped

Filling Directions:

In a bowl, combine all cheeses with the beaten eggs, parsley and chives, blending well. Set aside.

Phyllo dough Preparation:

Take the dough out of the refrigerator about 15 minutes before using. Be sure to have a damp clean tea towel ready to cover the dough to keep it pliable while you fold the Beoregs.

Folding the Beoregs:

1. Take 1 sheet of phyllo, cut it in half lengthwise, butter one strip and then fold again in half lengthwise. Do the same with the other half of the sheet.

2. For each Beoreg, place roughly a tablespoon of filling at the end of the folded dough that’s closest to you- off centre. Begin folding, as though you were folding a flag – on the diagonal from corner to corner, creating a triangular shape. If there is extra dough at the top, just tuck it underneath.

3. Continue to do this until you run out of filling – or dough.

4. Keep the folded Beoregs covered with plastic wrap.

OVEN: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Brush each triangle with melted butter.

Preheat oven to 350F/180C and bake for approximately 15-20 minutes, middle rack of the oven, until lightly golden brown. Serve hot.