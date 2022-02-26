Mew Mew the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Mew Mew is a young cat who is still getting used to his new environment. As a former stray, the shelter can be a very confusing place. We are giving him the time and space he needs to feel comfortable. So far he is still unsure of petting, but loves food! He really enjoys eating treats and is starting to learn how to play.

If you’d like to inquire about making this sweet boy your forever friend, please begin our adoption process by copying and pasting the below link to complete the adoption questionnaire!

Mew Mew

Age: 8 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

