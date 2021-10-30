Stephen is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

This handsome gentleman is ready to be your new best friend! He can’t wait to play, snuggle and work on some new tricks. Stephen really loves his heads scratches and treats, but will need a bit of time to work on controlling these with you.

Stephen’s ideal environment would be a home without any other pets, a space to explore and call his own, and a comfy spot to nap of course.

Someone with some cat experience would be great but not necessary. Mostly someone who has the time, patience and love to work on some training techniques. Don’t worry, we’re here to get you started!

Stephen all around, is what you call a great pet! He loves to play with string, eat treats, and get pets and snuggles. He is a handsome and affectionate boy and just can’t wait to settle in right in your home.

Stephen comes with free post-adoption support!

Stephen

Age: 4 Years 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.