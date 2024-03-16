Emperor the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Emperor is a handsome and reserved feline with a dignified demeanour. He exudes an air of quiet confidence and grace. Emperor may initially appear aloof, often found curled up in his hide. However, beneath his serene exterior lies a gentle soul with a curious spirit. He is polite and appreciates some attention, although he may keep his eyes closed while being petted. Despite his reserved nature, Emperor shows a spark of interest when presented with interactive toys, such as a wand toy, and enjoys engaging in play once he warms up. Emperor would thrive in a calm and patient home environment where he can feel safe and secure. He would appreciate a dedicated adopter who understands his need for space and respects his boundaries. A quiet household with minimal noise and activity would suit him best, allowing him to relax and explore at his own pace.

Emperor

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 3 Years old

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: No

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more

