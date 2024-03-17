With Easter just around the corner, the friends of Egg Farmers of Canada shared with us this recipe for English Breakfast Pizza from Chef Craig Flinn. Baked on a sheet of puff pastry and topped with Canadian eggs, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar, this pizza is truly to die for.

English Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients:

1 medium yellow potato

3 Campari or Italian tomatoes

4 cremini or button mushrooms, sliced

1 ½ tsp. tbsp (25 ml) extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 sheet (225 g/8 oz) puff pastry, completely thawed

½ cup (125 ml) white cheddar cheese, grated

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

5 large eggs

3 slices of bacon or cornmeal-coated bacon

1 tsp. tbsp (15 ml) parsley, chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

Sea salt flakes

HP sauce or similar sauce (optional)

Directions:

1. Prick the potato with a fork and cook it in the microwave for 7 minutes, at maximum power, until tender. Let the potato cool, then peel and grate it. Place the grated potato in a small bowl and set aside.

2. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

3. Cut the tomatoes into quarters and the mushrooms into slices. In a small bowl, combine the sliced tomatoes and mushrooms with the olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread the vegetables on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Cook for 10 minutes, then set aside.

4. Remove the thawed puff pastry from the packaging and place it on a lightly floured surface. Using a rolling pin, gently roll out the dough until it measures approximately 9 x 14 inches (22.8 x 30.3 cm). Place the dough on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Using a sharp knife, make a slight cut along the length of the puff pastry, ½ inch (1 cm) from the edge, being careful not to go through the dough. Using a fork, prick the dough all over its surface, inside the cut.

5. Crack an egg into a small bowl and beat it. Brush the edges of the dough with beaten egg. Bake the puff pastry for 10 minutes, until it begins to rise but is not completely cooked; remove it from the oven. Leave to cool for a few minutes.

6. Add the rest of the beaten egg to the bowl containing the grated potato. Add the grated white cheddar cheese and chopped rosemary and mix well. Spread the mixture on the puff pastry up to the raised edges. Arrange the roasted tomatoes, mushrooms and bacon strips evenly on the pizza.

7. Use the back of a spoon to create four shallow wells in the pizza toppings to crack in each of the four remaining eggs. Place the pizza in the oven and cook for 8 or 9 minutes, until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny. To obtain a firmer egg yolk, cook a few more minutes.

8. Garnish with parsley and season each egg with freshly ground pepper and a little sea salt flakes. Serve with HP sauce or any similar brown or steak sauce for a truly English flavour.