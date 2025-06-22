Recipe for Salmon Rice Bowl

This Salmon Rice Bowl is a quick and satisfying way to enjoy the aromatic goodness of Thai Hom Mali rice. The soft, fragrant rice pairs perfectly with tender flaked salmon, creamy Japanese mayo, and a dash of soy sauce and sriracha for a punch of umami and spice. Topped with fresh avocado and roasted seaweed sheets, this simple dish is a delicious tribute to bold, Asian-inspired flavours.

Salmon Rice Bowl

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked Thai Hom Mali rice

1 cooked salmon filet

1 tbsp Japanese mayo or spicy mayo

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp sriracha (optional)

1⁄2 avocado, sliced (optional)

Roasted seaweed snack sheets

Directions: