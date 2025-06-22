Recipe for Salmon Rice Bowl

This Salmon Rice Bowl is a quick and satisfying way to enjoy the aromatic goodness of Thai Hom Mali rice. The soft, fragrant rice pairs perfectly with tender flaked salmon, creamy Japanese mayo, and a dash of soy sauce and sriracha for a punch of umami and spice. Topped with fresh avocado and roasted seaweed sheets, this simple dish is a delicious tribute to bold, Asian-inspired flavours.

Salmon Rice Bowl

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cooked Thai Hom Mali rice
  • 1 cooked salmon filet
  • 1 tbsp Japanese mayo or spicy mayo
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp sriracha (optional)
  • 1⁄2 avocado, sliced (optional)
  • Roasted seaweed snack sheets

Directions:

  1. Flake the cooked salmon and place it in a bowl with the rice.
  2. Add soy sauce, mayo, and sriracha on top. Mix everything together thoroughly.
  3. Add avocado slices and any extra toppings you like.
  4. Use seaweed sheets to scoop up the rice mixture, taco-style!

 

