Recipe for Salmon Rice Bowl

This Salmon Rice Bowl is a quick and satisfying way to enjoy the aromatic goodness of Thai Hom Mali rice. The soft, fragrant rice pairs perfectly with tender flaked salmon, creamy Japanese mayo, and a dash of soy sauce and sriracha for a punch of umami and spice. Topped with fresh avocado and roasted seaweed sheets, this simple dish is a delicious tribute to bold, Asian-inspired flavours.
Salmon Rice Bowl
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked Thai Hom Mali rice
- 1 cooked salmon filet
- 1 tbsp Japanese mayo or spicy mayo
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp sriracha (optional)
- 1⁄2 avocado, sliced (optional)
- Roasted seaweed snack sheets
Directions:
- Flake the cooked salmon and place it in a bowl with the rice.
- Add soy sauce, mayo, and sriracha on top. Mix everything together thoroughly.
- Add avocado slices and any extra toppings you like.
- Use seaweed sheets to scoop up the rice mixture, taco-style!