Toronto: A Sketchy History is a witty, illustrated tribute to the city

What do Uncle Sam, Miss Liberty, and a stolid Canadian Beaver have in common with the city of Toronto?

According to award-winning political cartoonist Brian Gable, not much — and that’s precisely what inspired his latest work, Toronto: A Sketchy History (Sutherland House Books, February 18, 2025). With seven National Newspaper Awards to his name and a legacy as one of Canada’s sharpest satirical illustrators, Gable turns his pen toward a new challenge: capturing the spirit of a city through sketch and story.

The result? A love letter in ink — humorous, historical, and undeniably Toronto.

Gable’s new book is both a visual chronicle and a clever reimagining of the city’s evolution, offering readers more than seventy original sketches that span over four centuries. From the earliest days of the 1600s to the urban sprawl of today, Toronto: A Sketchy History traces the city’s transformation from garrison town to global metropolis. It’s a breezy yet insightful companion for history buffs, art lovers, and Torontonians of all stripes.

With his signature wit, Gable revisits defining moments — the War of 1812, the incorporation of Toronto in 1834, the fiery destruction of 1904, and the grandeur of the 1927 Princes’ Gates. He pokes gentle fun while paying homage to icons like Jane Jacobs and neighbourhoods like Kensington Market, all rendered in his distinctive editorial cartoon style. He’s not afraid to be playful, but every line draws from a deep affection for the city’s resilience, diversity, and eccentric charm.

One of the book’s most intriguing threads is a question Gable asked himself as he began sketching: What would a person symbolising Toronto actually look like? Unlike the easily conjured national personifications, Toronto’s identity proved more elusive — a telling symbol of the city’s complexity, contradictions, and evolving sense of self. Gable’s search for a visual “Toronto” becomes a meta-commentary on how cities, like people, are hard to summarise with a single image.

It’s that blend of reflection, humour, and artistry that makes Toronto: A Sketchy History such a delight. Recently released in February, it’s a perfect gift for anyone who loves Toronto — whether they’ve lived here for decades or just started calling it home.

With this book, Gable isn’t just documenting the city’s past; he’s sketching its character. And like any great cartoonist, he reminds us that history isn’t just dates and buildings — it’s people, places, quirks, and questions.

Toronto may be hard to draw in one stroke, but Gable proves it’s well worth the effort.