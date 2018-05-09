Recent News

“A Day in the Life” with painter, illustrator and graphic designer Devon Serket

May 9, 2018 Joel Levy Artist Profiles, Arts

Devon Serket is a queer painter, illustrator and graphic designer based in Toronto. Growing up isolated in rural Ontario, they have used drawing, painting and digital art to process and express their experiences of complex trauma, bipolar disorder and addiction.

Devon uses motion, texture and variation in brush strokes to create vibrant artwork that tackles a variety of complex themes. They are fascinated with telling stories from multiple perspectives, making zines, comics and design projects to explore unique narratives and to share their own story.

They are a front line worker at LOFT community services, facilitating therapy groups and working with young people one on one. This has allowed them to take art programming directly to youth who are desperate to share their own stories, and through collaborative projects everyone involved can learn coping skills and grow their art practice.   They are an organizer of the LOFT Identity(s) art show opening on May 9th and designer of the compilation art book that features all of the artists and their work that will be on display at the event.

My palette in its natural state.
My palette in its natural state.
An image of me wearing one of the masks that inspired us to name the art show Identity(s). Mask making was one of our Saturday art group projects at LOFT.
An image of me wearing one of the masks that inspired us to name the art show Identity(s). Mask making was one of our Saturday art group projects at LOFT.
I really love reptiles for their unique physiology and interesting behaviour… Here is my lovely bearded dragon, Pumpkin.
I really love reptiles for their unique physiology and interesting behaviour… Here is my lovely bearded dragon, Pumpkin.
A selection of zines and anthologies I have worked on and organized. To the far right is the first chapter of my current project, a graphic novel called “Waking Amanda”.
A selection of zines and anthologies I have worked on and organized. To the far right is the first chapter of my current project, a graphic novel called “Waking Amanda”.
I love going outside and taking walks to help me realign and get some visual inspiration.
I love going outside and taking walks to help me realign and get some visual inspiration.
Houdini knows when I’m staying up too late to meet deadlines, and reminds me that taking breaks is important.
Houdini knows when I’m staying up too late to meet deadlines, and reminds me that taking breaks is important.
A process shot of some material experimentation.
A process shot of some material experimentation.
This piece will be available at the Identity(s) art show; The Bouquet of Life and Death
This piece will be available at the Identity(s) art show; The Bouquet of Life and Death

What ‘hood are you in?

I live and work in Brockton Village.

What do you do?

I am an artist, illustrator and graphic designer with a strong community focus.

What are you currently working on? 

I am currently working on an upcoming graphic novel, Waking Amanda. The first chapter has been released and will be for sale at TCAF 2018.

Where can we find your work?

The LOFT Identity(s) art show will be on May 9th from 6pm-10pm at the Super Wonder Gallery 584 College st. My own work can be found on my website www.devonserket.com and instagram @deblin.snerklet

 

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1128 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Contact: Website Twitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2018 | Toronto Guardian