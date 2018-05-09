“A Day in the Life” with painter, illustrator and graphic designer Devon Serket

Devon Serket is a queer painter, illustrator and graphic designer based in Toronto. Growing up isolated in rural Ontario, they have used drawing, painting and digital art to process and express their experiences of complex trauma, bipolar disorder and addiction.

Devon uses motion, texture and variation in brush strokes to create vibrant artwork that tackles a variety of complex themes. They are fascinated with telling stories from multiple perspectives, making zines, comics and design projects to explore unique narratives and to share their own story.

They are a front line worker at LOFT community services, facilitating therapy groups and working with young people one on one. This has allowed them to take art programming directly to youth who are desperate to share their own stories, and through collaborative projects everyone involved can learn coping skills and grow their art practice. They are an organizer of the LOFT Identity(s) art show opening on May 9th and designer of the compilation art book that features all of the artists and their work that will be on display at the event.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live and work in Brockton Village.

What do you do?

I am an artist, illustrator and graphic designer with a strong community focus.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on an upcoming graphic novel, Waking Amanda. The first chapter has been released and will be for sale at TCAF 2018.

Where can we find your work?

The LOFT Identity(s) art show will be on May 9th from 6pm-10pm at the Super Wonder Gallery 584 College st. My own work can be found on my website www.devonserket.com and instagram @deblin.snerklet