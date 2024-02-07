The 2024 JUNO Awards Nominees: A Triumph for Canadian Music

The Canadian music industry is buzzing with excitement as the 2024 JUNO Awards nominees were announced at an event at CBC headquarters in Toronto. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) unveiled the artists that have been recognized for their exceptional talent, creativity, and contribution to the country’s music scene.

This year’s nominees represent a diverse array of genres, highlighting the breadth and depth of Canadian music. From emerging artists making a splash on the scene to beloved musical veterans, the nominees promise to provide an exciting and unforgettable show.

Here are the highlights:

TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE | JUNO TIKTOK CHOIX DU PUBLIC

Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal

DVBBS Ultra*Sony

Josh Ross Universal

Karan Aujla Warner

Shubh Independent

Tate McRae RCA*Sony

The Weeknd XO*Universal

ThxSoMch Elektra*Warner

Walk off the Earth Golden Carrot*The Orchard

SINGLE OF THE YEAR | SINGLE DE L’ANNÉE | SINGLE DE L’ANNÉE

PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE | (PRÉSENTÉ PAR YOUTUBE)

Confetti Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

Always Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal

Pretty Girl Era LU KALA LVK/Amigo Records*AWAL

A Little Bit Happy TALK Capitol*Universal

greedy Tate McRae RCA*Sony

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM INTERNATIONAL DE L’ANNÉE

Gettin’ Old Luke Combs River House/Columbia*Sony

HEROES & VILLAINS Metro Boomin Boominati*Universal

One Thing At A Time Morgan Wallen Big Loud/Republic*Universal

SOS SZA Top Dawg/RCA*Sony

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Taylor Swift Taylor Swift*Universal

ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE L’ANNÉE

PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA | PRÉSENTÉ PAR MUSIC CANADA

Néo-Romance Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*F.A.B.

99 Nights Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

NEVER ENOUGH Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal

Mirror Lauren Spencer Smith Universal

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees TALK Capitol*Universal

ARTIST OF THE YEAR | ARTISTE DE L’ANNÉE

PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA | PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA

Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal

Lauren Spencer Smith Universal

Shania Twain Republic*Universal

Tate McRae RCA*Sony

GROUP OF THE YEAR | GROUPE DE L’ANNÉE



PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA | PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA

Arkells Arkells Music*Universal

Loud Luxury Armada*Sony

Nickelback BMG*Warner/ADA

The Beaches AWAL*Independent

Walk off the Earth Golden Carrot*The Orchard

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR | RÉVÉLATION DE L’ANNÉE (ARTISTE)

PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS | PRÉSENTÉ PAR FACTOR, LE GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA ET L’ASSOCATION CANADIENNE DES RADIODIFFUSEURS

Connor Price Independent

Karan Aujla Warner

LU KALA LVK/Amigo*AWAL

Shubh Independent

TALK Capitol*Universal

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR | RÉVÉLATION DE L’ANNÉE (GROUPE)

PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS | PRÉSENTÉ PAR FACTOR, LE GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA ET L’ASSOCATION CANADIENNE DES RADIODIFFUSEURS

Busty and the Bass Arts & Crafts*Universal

Crash Adams Warner

Good Kid Good People*The Orchard

Men I Trust Independent

New West Republic*Universal

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR | AUTEUR-COMPOSITEUR DE L’ANNÉE

PRESENTED BY SOCAN | PRÉSENTÉ PAR SOCAN

Allison Russell

Publisher: PO GIRL MUSIC/CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING

“Eve Was Black” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Drew Lindsay, JT Nero

THE RETURNER – Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal

“Stay Right Here” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Drew Lindsay, JT Nero

THE RETURNER – Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal

“The Returner” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Drew Lindsay, JT Nero

THE RETURNER – Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal

Aysanabee

Publisher: SELF PUBLISHED

“Alone” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Ali Willa Milner, Charlie McClean

HERE AND NOW – Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal

“Here and Now” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Ali Willa Milner, Derek Hoffman

HERE AND NOW – Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal

“Somebody Else” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Derek Hoffman, Sean Sroka

HERE AND NOW – Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal

Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando & Lubalin

Publisher: BIG BOY ED

“Confetti”

99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

“Daddy’s a Psycho” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Aaron Paris, Harper Gordon

99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

“Jim Carrey” – co-songwriter/co-compositeur Mathieu Sénéchal

99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

Nicholas Durocher & Connor Riddell

Publisher: SUMMER CAMP MUSIC PUBLISHING LTD. | ARTHAUS MEDIA INC. | PEER MUSIC CANADA INC.

“Afraid of The Dark” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Eric Allen Palmquist, Joshua Speers

LORD OF THE FLIES & BIRDS & BEES – TALK Universal

“A Little Bit Happy” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Brandon Colbein, Jussi Karvinen, Justin Tranter

LORD OF THE FLIES & BIRDS & BEES – TALK Universal

“Wasteland” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Brandon Colbein, Justin Tranter, & Sam Homaee

LORD OF THE FLIES & BIRDS & BEES – TALK Universal

William Prince

Publisher: SELF PUBLISHED

“Broken Heart of Mine”

STAND IN THE JOY – William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard

“Easier and Harder”

STAND IN THE JOY – William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard

“When You Miss Someone”

STAND IN THE JOY – William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard

COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM COUNTRY DE L’ANNÉE

The Compass Project – South Album Brett Kissel Big Star*Universal

Right Round Here Dean Brody Starseed*Stem

Do It Anyway Jade Eagleson Starseed*Stem

Ahead Of Our Time James Barker Band RECORDS/Columbia*Sony

Spillin’ My Truth Tyler Joe Miller MDM*Universal

ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ADULTE ALTERNATIF DE L’ANNÉE

PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS | PRÉSENTÉ PAR LONG & MCQUADE INSTRUMENTS DE MUSIQUE

Powder Blue Begonia Birthday Cake*The Orchard

Multitudes Feist Universal

Are We Good Hayden Arts & Crafts*Universal

Motewolonuwok Jeremy Dutcher Secret City*F.A.B.

Revolution Shawnee Kish Amelia*Symphonic

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ALTERNATIF DE L’ANNÉE

Here and Now Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal

Dizzy Dizzy Royal Mountain*Universal

To Learn Leith Ross Republic*Universal

See You In The Dark Softcult Easy Life*The Orchard

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees TALK Capitol*Universal

POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM POP DE L’ANNÉE

99 Nights Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

Mirror Lauren Spencer Smith Universal

Saturn Return Rêve 31 East*Universal

Queen Of Me Shania Twain Republic*Universal

Lost In Translation Valley Universal

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ROCK DE L’ANNÉE

Fearless Crown Lands Universal

Formentera II Metric Metric Music*Thirty Tigers/The Orchard

Blame My Ex The Beaches AWAL*Independent

Pretty Monster The Blue Stones MNRK*Outside

Glory The Glorious Sons TGS*Warner

VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL DE L’ANNÉE

Songwriter Alex Bird & Ewen Farncombe Independent

You’re Alike, You Two Caity Gyorgy & Mark Limacher La Reserve*Independent/The Orchard

Little Bit a’ Love Denielle Bassels Independent

Our Roots Run Deep Dominique Fils-Aimé Ensoul*F.A.B./Believe

Your Requests Laila Biali Empress*Independent/Believe

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO) | ALBUM DE JAZZ DE L’ANNÉE (SOLO)

Day Moon Christine Jensen Justin Time*F.A.B./Nettwerk

Walls Made of Glass Gentiane MG TPR*Propagande/A-Train

Sonic Bouquet Jocelyn Gould Independent

Twelve Noam Lemish TPR*Independent/A-Train

The South Detroit Connection Russ Macklem TQM*Independent/IDLA

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (GROUP) | ALBUM DE JAZZ DE L’ANNÉE (GROUPE)

Migrations Allison Au with the Migrations Ensemble Independent

Septology-The Black Forest Session Canadian Jazz Collective HGBS Blue*MIG/Proper/UMV/MVD/Independent

Cry Me A River Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Alma*Universal

Recent History Mike Murley & Mark Eisenman Quartet Cornerstone*Outside/The Orchard

Convergence Nick Maclean Quartet feat. Brownman Ali Browntasauras/Independent

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM INSTRUMENTAL DE L’ANNÉE

Néo-Romance Alexandra Stréliski Secret City* F.A.B.

When we were that what wept for the sea Colin Stetson 52 Hz

Calibrating Friction Haralabos [Harry] Stafylakis New Amsterdam*Naxos

Fourth Album Markus Floats Constellation*Secretly

Tesseract Meredith Bates Phonometrograph*Independent

FRANCOPHONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE



Zayon FouKi Disques 7ième Ciel*Believe

Dans la seconde Karkwa Simone*Sony/The Orchard

En concert avec l’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (sous la direction du chef Simon Leclerc) Les Cowboys Fringants & l’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal Les Disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe

À boire deboutte Salebarbes Productions Grand V.*The Orchard

Non conventionnel Souldia Disques 7ième Ciel*Independent/Believe

CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM JEUNESSE DE L’ANNÉE

Big Words ABC Singsong Independent/The Orchard

Going Back: Remembered and Remixed Family Folk Songs, Vol. 1 Ginalina Independent

Love-a-By Splash’N Boots Independent/The Orchard

Welcome to the Flea Circus The Swinging Belles Independent

Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro Stick To Your Vision For Young Athletes Young Maestro Independent

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO ARTIST) | ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE (SOLO)

Infinite Voyage Barbara Hannigan Alpha Classics*Naxos/Independent

Nielsen: Violin Concerto, Symphony No. 4 James Ehnes Chandos*Naxos/The Orchard

Fauré: Nocturnes & Barcarolles Marc-André Hamelin Hyperion*Universal

De Hartmann: Cello Concerto Matt Haimovitz Pentatone/Naxos

mouvance Suzie LeBlanc Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (LARGE ENSEMBLE) | ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE (GRAND ENSEMBLE)

Bekah Simms: Bestiaries Cryptid Ensemble, Ensemble Contemporain de Montreal Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos

Maxime Goulet: Symphonie de la tempête de verglas Orchestre classique de Montréal, conducted by/dirigé par Jacques Lacombe ATMA*Universal

Sibelius 3 & 4 Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by/dirigé par Yannick Nézet-Séguin ATMA*Universal

Mahler: Symphony No. 5 Orchestre Symphonique De Montreal, conducted by/dirigé par Rafael Payare Pentatone*Naxos

Rachmaninoff: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3; Isle of the Dead The Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by/dirigé par Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Grammophon*Universal

CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SMALL ENSEMBLE) | ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE (PETIT ENSEMBLE)

Mythes Andrew Armstrong & James Ehnes Onyx*The Orchard

Portrait: Alex Baranowski Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà Analekta*Naxos/The Orchard

Portrait Cheng² Duo Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos

Il Ponte di Leonardo Constantinople Glossa*Naxos

Basta parlare! Les Barocudas ATMA*Universal

CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR | COMPOSITION CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE

Simulacra Amy Brandon Independent

Portrait of an Imaginary Sibling Dinuk Wijeratne Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos

…and the Higher Leaves of the Trees Seemed to Shimmer in the Last of the Sunlight’s Lingering Touch of Them… Emilie Cecilia LeBel Redshift

Shāhīn-nāmeh, for Voice and Orchestra Iman Habibi Analekta*Naxos/The Orchard

Don’t Throw Your Head in Your Hands Nicole Lizée Redshift

RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR | ALBUM/MICROALBUM RAP DE L’ANNÉE

bag or die bbno$ Independent*Stem

Spin the Globe Connor Price Independent

Crying Crystals Haviah Mighty Mighty Gang*Foundation Media

KAYTRAMINÉ KAYTRAMINÉ Independent

PANIC TOBi RCA*Sony

DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR | ENREGISTREMENT DANCE DE L’ANNÉE

Eat Your Man Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado Three Six Zero*Sony

Crew Thang DVBBS, Jeremih & Sk8 Ultra*Sony

Need Your Love Felix Cartal & Karen Harding Physical Presents*Fontana North

I Go Dancing (feat. Ella Henderson) Frank Walker Ultra*Sony

Next To You (feat. Kane Brown) Loud Luxury & DVBBS Armada*Sony

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR | ENREGISTREMENT R&B CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE

For the Better Aqyila Sony

Never Enough Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal

Heartbreak Hill Jon Vinyl Vinyl*Foundation Media

When It Blooms Nonso Amadi Universal

FACETS Shay Lia AWAL

REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR | ENREGISTREMENT REGGAE DE L’ANNÉE

Stir This Thing Ammoye Donsome*Ingrooves/Virgin

Feel Like Home Exco Levi Penthouse*High Priest/ONErpm

Roots Girl Jah’Mila Independent

Dread Kirk Diamond & Finn Independent

Rush Dem (feat. 4Korners, Haviah Mighty) Omega Mighty Independent*Foundation Media

CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR | ARTISTE OU GROUPE AUTOCHTONE CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE

PRESENTED BY DESTINATION INDIGENOUS | PRÉSENTÉ PAR DESTINATION AUTOCHTONE

Here and Now Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal

Scream, Holler & Howl Blue Moon Marquee Independent*IDLA

Inuktitut Elisapie Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard

Revolution Shawnee Kish Amelia*Symphonic

Bekka Ma’iingan Zoon Paper Bag*Fontana North

CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ROOTS CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE

The Returner Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal

We Will Never Be The Same Good Lovelies Outside

Beyond The Reservoir Julian Taylor Howling Turtle*Warner

A Light in the Attic Logan Staats Red Music Rising*Believe

Stand in the Joy William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard

TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ROOTS TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE

Paint Horse Benjamin Dakota Rogers Good People*The Orchard

The Breath Between David Francey Independent

Roses Jackson Hollow Mountain Fever*Syntax Creative

Second Hand James Keelaghan Borealis*Universal/IDLA

Resilience Morgan Toney Ishkōdé*Universal

BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE BLUES DE L’ANNÉE

SoulFunkn’BLUES Blackburn Brothers Electro-Fi*Isotope Music/The Orchard

Scream, Holler & Howl Blue Moon Marquee Independent/IDLA

One Step Closer Brandon Isaak Independent

The Big Bottle of Joy Matt Andersen Sonic*Warner

Gettin’ Together Michael Jerome Browne Borealis*Universal/IDLA

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN | GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM CHRÉTIEN | GOSPEL CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE

Glory To God Brooke Nicholls Independent

ALL YE LEPERS Joshua Leventhal Independent

Arrow K-Anthony Independent

Where I’m Meant to Be Stirling John Independent

Alive Tuzee Independent

GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE MUSIQUE GLOBALE DE L’ANNÉE

Donte sann yo Bel and Quinn Independent

Kizavibe Kizaba Disques Nuits d’Afrique*Believe

SMS for Location Vol. 5 Moonshine Moonshine/FORESEEN*MNRK

Okantomi OKAN Lulaworld*Symphonic

Soap Box Waahli Wyzah Musk*Lemont

JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA) | PRIX JACK RICHARDSON DU RÉALISATEUR DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR AUDIO-TECHNICA)

Hill Kourkoutis

“Ego Death”

WATIN – Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal

“Whiskey Bar” (co-producers | coproducteurs Jordyn Woodside, Mike Tompa, Tafari Anthony)

WHEN I MET YOUR GIRLFRIEND – Tafari Anthony 604*Warner

Jason Brando, Lubalin, Mathieu Sénéchal & Sam Avant

“Confetti” (co-producer/coproducteur Rob Grimaldi)

99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

“Jim Carrey”

99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard

Joel Stouffer

“Breaking Up With Jesus”

SATURN RETURN – Rêve Universal

“Whitney” (co-producers/coproducteurs Aaron Paris, Banx & Ranx)

SATURN RETURN – Rêve Universal

Shawn Everett

“Used To Be Young” (co-producers/coproducteurs Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus)

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION – Miley Cyrus Columbia*Sony

“What Now” (co-producer/coproducteur Brittany Howard)

WHAT NOW – Brittany Howard Island*Universal

Wondagurl

“CIRCUS MAXIMUS” (co-producers/coproducteurs Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott)

UTOPIA – Travis Scott Epic*Sony

“HYAENA” (co-producers/coproducteurs Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott)

UTOPIA – Travis Scott Epic*Sony

RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR | INGÉNIEUR DU SON DE L’ANNÉE

Denis Tougas

“Dawgcatcher”

HEAVY LIFTING – Amanda Marshall Metatune*Coalition

“Special”

HEAVY LIFTING – Amanda Marshall Metatune*Coalition

George Seara

“Everything Belongs”

PIONEER – Cory Asbury BEC

“The Promise is the Same”

PIONEER – Cory Asbury BEC

Matty Green

“because of you”

I CRIED MY EYES OUT – Chris LaRocca Red Bull

“Midnight Dreams”

HIGHER THAN HEAVEN – Ellie Goulding Universal

Serban Ghenea

“Anti-Hero”

MIDNIGHTS – Taylor Swift Taylor Swift*Universal

“Paint The Town Red”

PAINT THE TOWN RED – Doja Cat RCA*Sony

Shawn Everett

“Used To Be Young”

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION – Miley Cyrus Columbia*Sony

“What Now”

WHAT NOW – Brittany Howard Island*Universal

ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR | GRAPHISME D’ALBUM DE L’ANNÉE

Carolyne De Bellefeuille (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Jessica Ledoux (Designer & Illustrator/Concepteur & Illustrateur), Mali Savaria-Ille (Designer & Illustrator/Concepteur & Illustrateur), Veronique Lafortune (Designer & Illustrator/Concepteur & Illustrateur), Leeor Wild (Photographer/Photographe)

INUKTITUT – Elisapie Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard

Heather Goodchild (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Colby Richardson (Designer/Concepteur), Colin Fletcher (Illustrator /Illustrateur), Sara Melvin (Photographer/Photographe)

MULTITUDES – Feist Universal

Kit King (Illustrator), Vanessa Heins (Photographer/Photographe)

THE LOVE STILL HELD ME NEAR – City and Colour Dine Alone*The Orchard

Nicolas Lemieux (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Mykaël Nelson (Designer & Illustrator/Concepteur & Illustrateur), Albert Zablit (Photographer/Photographe)

RIOPELLE SYMPHONIQUE – Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal GSI*Independent

Quinton Nyce (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Brodie Metcalfe (Designer/Concepteur), Davis Graham (Illustrator /Illustrateur), Kaylee Smoke (Photographer/Photographe)

I’M GOOD, HBU? – Snotty Nose Rez Kids Independent*Fontana North

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Of Woods and Seas Andrew De Zen Alaskan Tapes Nettwerk*Amped

Demons Ethan Tobman Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal

onetwostep (feat. juicelover) Jordan Clarke des hume des hume*Independent

DAMN RIGHT Sterling Larose Snotty Nose Rez Kids Distorted Muse*Fontana North

feral canadian scaredy cat Sterling Larose & Zachary Vague young friend Nettwerk

ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ÉLECTRONIQUE DE L’ANNÉE

PRESENTED BY NISSAN | PRÉSENTÉ PAR NISSAN

INFINITY CLUB Bambii Innovative Leisure*Red Eye

Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees Harrison Last Gang*MNRK

Creatures of the Late Afternoon Kid Koala Envision*Amplified/Believe

Synthetic Season 2 Rich Aucoin We Are Busy Bodies*Redeye

No Highs Tim Hecker Sunblind/Kranky*The Orchard

METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE MUSIQUE MÉTAL/HARD DE L’ANNÉE

As Gomorrah Burns Cryptopsy Nuclear Blast*AEC/Believe

Electric Sounds Danko Jones Sonic Unyon*Universal

Goliath Kataklysm Nuclear Blast*AEC/Believe

VOID KEN mode Artoffact*MVD/The Orchard

Morgöth Tales Voivod Century*Sony

ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ADULTE CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE

Heavy Lifting Amanda Marshall Metatune*The Orchard

I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not BANNERS Nettwerk*Amped

To Be Loved, Vol. 1 Josh Sahunta Independent*Believe

Run Where the Light Calls Luca Fogale Amelia*Symphonic

Wildflower Steph La Rochelle Independent

COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM D’HUMOUR DE L’ANNÉE

PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA | PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA

Life of Leisure Derek Seguin Independent

Never Was Graham Clark Independent

A Lylebility Kyle Brownrigg Independent

Sexiest Fish in the Lake Laurie Elliott Howl & Roar*Independent

SAP Mae Martin Independent*Netflix

TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR | ENREGISTREMENT R&B/SOUL TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE

Hello Aqyila Sony

Unbreakable Jhyve Independent

Where To Find Me Katie Tupper Arts & Crafts*Universal

9 to 5 Luna Elle Hot Freestyle*Independent/Believe

Real World RealestK Columbia*Sony

RAP SINGLE OF THE YEAR | SINGLE RAP DE L’ANNÉE

American Nightmare Belly XO/Roc Nation*Universal

Spinnin (feat. Bens) Connor Price Independent

Honey Bun Haviah Mighty Mighty Gang*Foundation Media

Minimum Wage Pressa RCA*Sony

Someone I Knew TOBi Same Plate/RCA*Sony

UNDERGROUND DANCE SINGLE OF THE YEAR | SINGLE DANCE UNDERGROUND DE L’ANNÉE

Call My Name BLOND:ISH Warner

Mad Mess DJ Karaba DJ Karaba*The Orchard

Could Be Wrong LOSTBOYJAY Universal

Eclipse Peach Psychic Readings*One Eye Witness/Music Deli

Concorde Groove Smalltown DJs Fool’s Gold*Virgin Music

TRADITIONAL INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR | ARTISTE OU GROUPE AUTOCHTONE TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE

Sing. Pray. Love. Joel Wood Independent

LFS5 Nimkii & the Niniis Independent

Mitòòdebi (For My Relatives) The Bearhead Sisters Independent

Reverie The Red River Ramblers Independent

Drum Nation Young Scouts Independent

***

Leading the pack with an impressive six nominations is Montreal-born singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin. Following closely behind with five nominations each are R&B star Daniel Caesar and rising rock artist TALK.

Other notable artists receiving multiple nominations include folk star Allison Russell, 2023 JUNO Awards performer Aysanabee, actor and rapper Connor Price, production duo DVBBS, power-pop singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith, and pop sensation Tate McRae, each earning three nominations.

Accompanying the announcement, Canadian pop icon Nelly Furtado made a surprise appearance to congratulate the 2024 nominees. She will be hosting the award show as well as performing.

Fans can expect an electrifying performance from rising country star Josh Ross, who will be making his JUNO Awards debut with his renowned pop-rock-infused style. British Columbia-based singer, rapper, and songwriter Karan Aujla will also be joining the impressive lineup of Canadian musical excellence in Halifax.

Additionally, breakout rockstar TALK will deliver an eccentric and captivating performance, taking audiences to another planet. TALK has garnered significant attention with their five first-time JUNO nominations.

These talented artists will be sharing the stage with previously announced performances by The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin, Nelly Furtado, and this year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Maestro Fresh Wes.

Chip Sutherland, an esteemed industry veteran, entertainment lawyer, and artist manager from Halifax, will be honoured with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award at the JUNO Awards. This prestigious award acknowledges individuals whose contributions have significantly impacted the growth and development of the Canadian music industry.