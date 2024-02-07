The 2024 JUNO Awards Nominees: A Triumph for Canadian Music

The Canadian music industry is buzzing with excitement as the 2024 JUNO Awards nominees were announced at an event at CBC headquarters in Toronto. The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) unveiled the artists that have been recognized for their exceptional talent, creativity, and contribution to the country’s music scene.
This year’s nominees represent a diverse array of genres, highlighting the breadth and depth of Canadian music. From emerging artists making a splash on the scene to beloved musical veterans, the nominees promise to provide an exciting and unforgettable show.
Here are the highlights:
TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE | JUNO TIKTOK CHOIX DU PUBLIC
Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal
DVBBS Ultra*Sony
Josh Ross Universal
Karan Aujla Warner
Shubh Independent
Tate McRae RCA*Sony
The Weeknd XO*Universal
ThxSoMch Elektra*Warner
Walk off the Earth Golden Carrot*The Orchard
SINGLE OF THE YEAR | SINGLE DE L’ANNÉE | SINGLE DE L’ANNÉE
PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE | (PRÉSENTÉ PAR YOUTUBE)
Confetti Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
Always Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal
Pretty Girl Era LU KALA LVK/Amigo Records*AWAL
A Little Bit Happy TALK Capitol*Universal
greedy Tate McRae RCA*Sony
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM INTERNATIONAL DE L’ANNÉE
Gettin’ Old Luke Combs River House/Columbia*Sony
HEROES & VILLAINS Metro Boomin Boominati*Universal
One Thing At A Time Morgan Wallen Big Loud/Republic*Universal
SOS SZA Top Dawg/RCA*Sony
1989 (Taylor’s Version) Taylor Swift Taylor Swift*Universal
ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE L’ANNÉE
PRESENTED BY MUSIC CANADA | PRÉSENTÉ PAR MUSIC CANADA
Néo-Romance Alexandra Stréliski Secret City*F.A.B.
99 Nights Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
NEVER ENOUGH Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal
Mirror Lauren Spencer Smith Universal
Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees TALK Capitol*Universal
ARTIST OF THE YEAR | ARTISTE DE L’ANNÉE
PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA | PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA
Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal
Lauren Spencer Smith Universal
Shania Twain Republic*Universal
Tate McRae RCA*Sony
GROUP OF THE YEAR | GROUPE DE L’ANNÉE
PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA | PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA
Arkells Arkells Music*Universal
Loud Luxury Armada*Sony
Nickelback BMG*Warner/ADA
The Beaches AWAL*Independent
Walk off the Earth Golden Carrot*The Orchard
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR | RÉVÉLATION DE L’ANNÉE (ARTISTE)
PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS | PRÉSENTÉ PAR FACTOR, LE GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA ET L’ASSOCATION CANADIENNE DES RADIODIFFUSEURS
Connor Price Independent
Karan Aujla Warner
LU KALA LVK/Amigo*AWAL
Shubh Independent
TALK Capitol*Universal
BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR | RÉVÉLATION DE L’ANNÉE (GROUPE)
PRESENTED BY FACTOR, THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AND CANADA’S PRIVATE RADIO BROADCASTERS | PRÉSENTÉ PAR FACTOR, LE GOUVERNEMENT DU CANADA ET L’ASSOCATION CANADIENNE DES RADIODIFFUSEURS
Busty and the Bass Arts & Crafts*Universal
Crash Adams Warner
Good Kid Good People*The Orchard
Men I Trust Independent
New West Republic*Universal
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR | AUTEUR-COMPOSITEUR DE L’ANNÉE
PRESENTED BY SOCAN | PRÉSENTÉ PAR SOCAN
Allison Russell
Publisher: PO GIRL MUSIC/CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING
“Eve Was Black” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Drew Lindsay, JT Nero
THE RETURNER – Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal
“Stay Right Here” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Drew Lindsay, JT Nero
THE RETURNER – Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal
“The Returner” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Drew Lindsay, JT Nero
THE RETURNER – Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal
Aysanabee
Publisher: SELF PUBLISHED
“Alone” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Ali Willa Milner, Charlie McClean
HERE AND NOW – Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal
“Here and Now” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Ali Willa Milner, Derek Hoffman
HERE AND NOW – Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal
“Somebody Else” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Derek Hoffman, Sean Sroka
HERE AND NOW – Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal
Charlotte Cardin, Jason Brando & Lubalin
Publisher: BIG BOY ED
“Confetti”
99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
“Daddy’s a Psycho” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Aaron Paris, Harper Gordon
99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
“Jim Carrey” – co-songwriter/co-compositeur Mathieu Sénéchal
99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
Nicholas Durocher & Connor Riddell
Publisher: SUMMER CAMP MUSIC PUBLISHING LTD. | ARTHAUS MEDIA INC. | PEER MUSIC CANADA INC.
“Afraid of The Dark” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Eric Allen Palmquist, Joshua Speers
LORD OF THE FLIES & BIRDS & BEES – TALK Universal
“A Little Bit Happy” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Brandon Colbein, Jussi Karvinen, Justin Tranter
LORD OF THE FLIES & BIRDS & BEES – TALK Universal
“Wasteland” – co-songwriters/co-compositeurs Brandon Colbein, Justin Tranter, & Sam Homaee
LORD OF THE FLIES & BIRDS & BEES – TALK Universal
William Prince
Publisher: SELF PUBLISHED
“Broken Heart of Mine”
STAND IN THE JOY – William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard
“Easier and Harder”
STAND IN THE JOY – William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard
“When You Miss Someone”
STAND IN THE JOY – William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard
COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM COUNTRY DE L’ANNÉE
The Compass Project – South Album Brett Kissel Big Star*Universal
Right Round Here Dean Brody Starseed*Stem
Do It Anyway Jade Eagleson Starseed*Stem
Ahead Of Our Time James Barker Band RECORDS/Columbia*Sony
Spillin’ My Truth Tyler Joe Miller MDM*Universal
ADULT ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ADULTE ALTERNATIF DE L’ANNÉE
PRESENTED BY LONG & MCQUADE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS | PRÉSENTÉ PAR LONG & MCQUADE INSTRUMENTS DE MUSIQUE
Powder Blue Begonia Birthday Cake*The Orchard
Multitudes Feist Universal
Are We Good Hayden Arts & Crafts*Universal
Motewolonuwok Jeremy Dutcher Secret City*F.A.B.
Revolution Shawnee Kish Amelia*Symphonic
ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ALTERNATIF DE L’ANNÉE
Here and Now Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal
Dizzy Dizzy Royal Mountain*Universal
To Learn Leith Ross Republic*Universal
See You In The Dark Softcult Easy Life*The Orchard
Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees TALK Capitol*Universal
POP ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM POP DE L’ANNÉE
99 Nights Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
Mirror Lauren Spencer Smith Universal
Saturn Return Rêve 31 East*Universal
Queen Of Me Shania Twain Republic*Universal
Lost In Translation Valley Universal
ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ROCK DE L’ANNÉE
Fearless Crown Lands Universal
Formentera II Metric Metric Music*Thirty Tigers/The Orchard
Blame My Ex The Beaches AWAL*Independent
Pretty Monster The Blue Stones MNRK*Outside
Glory The Glorious Sons TGS*Warner
VOCAL JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE JAZZ VOCAL DE L’ANNÉE
Songwriter Alex Bird & Ewen Farncombe Independent
You’re Alike, You Two Caity Gyorgy & Mark Limacher La Reserve*Independent/The Orchard
Little Bit a’ Love Denielle Bassels Independent
Our Roots Run Deep Dominique Fils-Aimé Ensoul*F.A.B./Believe
Your Requests Laila Biali Empress*Independent/Believe
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO) | ALBUM DE JAZZ DE L’ANNÉE (SOLO)
Day Moon Christine Jensen Justin Time*F.A.B./Nettwerk
Walls Made of Glass Gentiane MG TPR*Propagande/A-Train
Sonic Bouquet Jocelyn Gould Independent
Twelve Noam Lemish TPR*Independent/A-Train
The South Detroit Connection Russ Macklem TQM*Independent/IDLA
JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR (GROUP) | ALBUM DE JAZZ DE L’ANNÉE (GROUPE)
Migrations Allison Au with the Migrations Ensemble Independent
Septology-The Black Forest Session Canadian Jazz Collective HGBS Blue*MIG/Proper/UMV/MVD/Independent
Cry Me A River Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Alma*Universal
Recent History Mike Murley & Mark Eisenman Quartet Cornerstone*Outside/The Orchard
Convergence Nick Maclean Quartet feat. Brownman Ali Browntasauras/Independent
INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM INSTRUMENTAL DE L’ANNÉE
Néo-Romance Alexandra Stréliski Secret City* F.A.B.
When we were that what wept for the sea Colin Stetson 52 Hz
Calibrating Friction Haralabos [Harry] Stafylakis New Amsterdam*Naxos
Fourth Album Markus Floats Constellation*Secretly
Tesseract Meredith Bates Phonometrograph*Independent
FRANCOPHONE ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
Zayon FouKi Disques 7ième Ciel*Believe
Dans la seconde Karkwa Simone*Sony/The Orchard
En concert avec l’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (sous la direction du chef Simon Leclerc) Les Cowboys Fringants & l’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal Les Disques de La Tribu*Propagande/Believe
À boire deboutte Salebarbes Productions Grand V.*The Orchard
Non conventionnel Souldia Disques 7ième Ciel*Independent/Believe
CHILDREN’S ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM JEUNESSE DE L’ANNÉE
Big Words ABC Singsong Independent/The Orchard
Going Back: Remembered and Remixed Family Folk Songs, Vol. 1 Ginalina Independent
Love-a-By Splash’N Boots Independent/The Orchard
Welcome to the Flea Circus The Swinging Belles Independent
Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Young Maestro Stick To Your Vision For Young Athletes Young Maestro Independent
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SOLO ARTIST) | ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE (SOLO)
Infinite Voyage Barbara Hannigan Alpha Classics*Naxos/Independent
Nielsen: Violin Concerto, Symphony No. 4 James Ehnes Chandos*Naxos/The Orchard
Fauré: Nocturnes & Barcarolles Marc-André Hamelin Hyperion*Universal
De Hartmann: Cello Concerto Matt Haimovitz Pentatone/Naxos
mouvance Suzie LeBlanc Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (LARGE ENSEMBLE) | ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE (GRAND ENSEMBLE)
Bekah Simms: Bestiaries Cryptid Ensemble, Ensemble Contemporain de Montreal Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos
Maxime Goulet: Symphonie de la tempête de verglas Orchestre classique de Montréal, conducted by/dirigé par Jacques Lacombe ATMA*Universal
Sibelius 3 & 4 Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by/dirigé par Yannick Nézet-Séguin ATMA*Universal
Mahler: Symphony No. 5 Orchestre Symphonique De Montreal, conducted by/dirigé par Rafael Payare Pentatone*Naxos
Rachmaninoff: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3; Isle of the Dead The Philadelphia Orchestra, conducted by/dirigé par Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Grammophon*Universal
CLASSICAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR (SMALL ENSEMBLE) | ALBUM CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE (PETIT ENSEMBLE)
Mythes Andrew Armstrong & James Ehnes Onyx*The Orchard
Portrait: Alex Baranowski Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà Analekta*Naxos/The Orchard
Portrait Cheng² Duo Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos
Il Ponte di Leonardo Constantinople Glossa*Naxos
Basta parlare! Les Barocudas ATMA*Universal
CLASSICAL COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR | COMPOSITION CLASSIQUE DE L’ANNÉE
Simulacra Amy Brandon Independent
Portrait of an Imaginary Sibling Dinuk Wijeratne Centrediscs*Canadian Music Centre/Naxos
…and the Higher Leaves of the Trees Seemed to Shimmer in the Last of the Sunlight’s Lingering Touch of Them… Emilie Cecilia LeBel Redshift
Shāhīn-nāmeh, for Voice and Orchestra Iman Habibi Analekta*Naxos/The Orchard
Don’t Throw Your Head in Your Hands Nicole Lizée Redshift
RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR | ALBUM/MICROALBUM RAP DE L’ANNÉE
bag or die bbno$ Independent*Stem
Spin the Globe Connor Price Independent
Crying Crystals Haviah Mighty Mighty Gang*Foundation Media
KAYTRAMINÉ KAYTRAMINÉ Independent
PANIC TOBi RCA*Sony
DANCE RECORDING OF THE YEAR | ENREGISTREMENT DANCE DE L’ANNÉE
Eat Your Man Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado Three Six Zero*Sony
Crew Thang DVBBS, Jeremih & Sk8 Ultra*Sony
Need Your Love Felix Cartal & Karen Harding Physical Presents*Fontana North
I Go Dancing (feat. Ella Henderson) Frank Walker Ultra*Sony
Next To You (feat. Kane Brown) Loud Luxury & DVBBS Armada*Sony
CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR | ENREGISTREMENT R&B CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE
For the Better Aqyila Sony
Never Enough Daniel Caesar Republic*Universal
Heartbreak Hill Jon Vinyl Vinyl*Foundation Media
When It Blooms Nonso Amadi Universal
FACETS Shay Lia AWAL
REGGAE RECORDING OF THE YEAR | ENREGISTREMENT REGGAE DE L’ANNÉE
Stir This Thing Ammoye Donsome*Ingrooves/Virgin
Feel Like Home Exco Levi Penthouse*High Priest/ONErpm
Roots Girl Jah’Mila Independent
Dread Kirk Diamond & Finn Independent
Rush Dem (feat. 4Korners, Haviah Mighty) Omega Mighty Independent*Foundation Media
CONTEMPORARY INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR | ARTISTE OU GROUPE AUTOCHTONE CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE
PRESENTED BY DESTINATION INDIGENOUS | PRÉSENTÉ PAR DESTINATION AUTOCHTONE
Here and Now Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal
Scream, Holler & Howl Blue Moon Marquee Independent*IDLA
Inuktitut Elisapie Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard
Revolution Shawnee Kish Amelia*Symphonic
Bekka Ma’iingan Zoon Paper Bag*Fontana North
CONTEMPORARY ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ROOTS CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE
The Returner Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal
We Will Never Be The Same Good Lovelies Outside
Beyond The Reservoir Julian Taylor Howling Turtle*Warner
A Light in the Attic Logan Staats Red Music Rising*Believe
Stand in the Joy William Prince Six Shooter*The Orchard
TRADITIONAL ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ROOTS TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE
Paint Horse Benjamin Dakota Rogers Good People*The Orchard
The Breath Between David Francey Independent
Roses Jackson Hollow Mountain Fever*Syntax Creative
Second Hand James Keelaghan Borealis*Universal/IDLA
Resilience Morgan Toney Ishkōdé*Universal
BLUES ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE BLUES DE L’ANNÉE
SoulFunkn’BLUES Blackburn Brothers Electro-Fi*Isotope Music/The Orchard
Scream, Holler & Howl Blue Moon Marquee Independent/IDLA
One Step Closer Brandon Isaak Independent
The Big Bottle of Joy Matt Andersen Sonic*Warner
Gettin’ Together Michael Jerome Browne Borealis*Universal/IDLA
CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN | GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM CHRÉTIEN | GOSPEL CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE
Glory To God Brooke Nicholls Independent
ALL YE LEPERS Joshua Leventhal Independent
Arrow K-Anthony Independent
Where I’m Meant to Be Stirling John Independent
Alive Tuzee Independent
GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE MUSIQUE GLOBALE DE L’ANNÉE
Donte sann yo Bel and Quinn Independent
Kizavibe Kizaba Disques Nuits d’Afrique*Believe
SMS for Location Vol. 5 Moonshine Moonshine/FORESEEN*MNRK
Okantomi OKAN Lulaworld*Symphonic
Soap Box Waahli Wyzah Musk*Lemont
JACK RICHARDSON PRODUCER OF THE YEAR (PRESENTED BY AUDIO-TECHNICA) | PRIX JACK RICHARDSON DU RÉALISATEUR DE L’ANNÉE (PRÉSENTÉ PAR AUDIO-TECHNICA)
Hill Kourkoutis
“Ego Death”
WATIN – Aysanabee Ishkōdé*Universal
“Whiskey Bar” (co-producers | coproducteurs Jordyn Woodside, Mike Tompa, Tafari Anthony)
WHEN I MET YOUR GIRLFRIEND – Tafari Anthony 604*Warner
Jason Brando, Lubalin, Mathieu Sénéchal & Sam Avant
“Confetti” (co-producer/coproducteur Rob Grimaldi)
99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
“Jim Carrey”
99 NIGHTS – Charlotte Cardin Cult Nation*The Orchard
Joel Stouffer
“Breaking Up With Jesus”
SATURN RETURN – Rêve Universal
“Whitney” (co-producers/coproducteurs Aaron Paris, Banx & Ranx)
SATURN RETURN – Rêve Universal
Shawn Everett
“Used To Be Young” (co-producers/coproducteurs Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus)
ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION – Miley Cyrus Columbia*Sony
“What Now” (co-producer/coproducteur Brittany Howard)
WHAT NOW – Brittany Howard Island*Universal
Wondagurl
“CIRCUS MAXIMUS” (co-producers/coproducteurs Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott)
UTOPIA – Travis Scott Epic*Sony
“HYAENA” (co-producers/coproducteurs Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Travis Scott)
UTOPIA – Travis Scott Epic*Sony
RECORDING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR | INGÉNIEUR DU SON DE L’ANNÉE
Denis Tougas
“Dawgcatcher”
HEAVY LIFTING – Amanda Marshall Metatune*Coalition
“Special”
HEAVY LIFTING – Amanda Marshall Metatune*Coalition
George Seara
“Everything Belongs”
PIONEER – Cory Asbury BEC
“The Promise is the Same”
PIONEER – Cory Asbury BEC
Matty Green
“because of you”
I CRIED MY EYES OUT – Chris LaRocca Red Bull
“Midnight Dreams”
HIGHER THAN HEAVEN – Ellie Goulding Universal
Serban Ghenea
“Anti-Hero”
MIDNIGHTS – Taylor Swift Taylor Swift*Universal
“Paint The Town Red”
PAINT THE TOWN RED – Doja Cat RCA*Sony
Shawn Everett
“Used To Be Young”
ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION – Miley Cyrus Columbia*Sony
“What Now”
WHAT NOW – Brittany Howard Island*Universal
ALBUM ARTWORK OF THE YEAR | GRAPHISME D’ALBUM DE L’ANNÉE
Carolyne De Bellefeuille (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Jessica Ledoux (Designer & Illustrator/Concepteur & Illustrateur), Mali Savaria-Ille (Designer & Illustrator/Concepteur & Illustrateur), Veronique Lafortune (Designer & Illustrator/Concepteur & Illustrateur), Leeor Wild (Photographer/Photographe)
INUKTITUT – Elisapie Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard
Heather Goodchild (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Colby Richardson (Designer/Concepteur), Colin Fletcher (Illustrator /Illustrateur), Sara Melvin (Photographer/Photographe)
MULTITUDES – Feist Universal
Kit King (Illustrator), Vanessa Heins (Photographer/Photographe)
THE LOVE STILL HELD ME NEAR – City and Colour Dine Alone*The Orchard
Nicolas Lemieux (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Mykaël Nelson (Designer & Illustrator/Concepteur & Illustrateur), Albert Zablit (Photographer/Photographe)
RIOPELLE SYMPHONIQUE – Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal GSI*Independent
Quinton Nyce (Art Director/Directeur artistique), Brodie Metcalfe (Designer/Concepteur), Davis Graham (Illustrator /Illustrateur), Kaylee Smoke (Photographer/Photographe)
I’M GOOD, HBU? – Snotty Nose Rez Kids Independent*Fontana North
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Of Woods and Seas Andrew De Zen Alaskan Tapes Nettwerk*Amped
Demons Ethan Tobman Allison Russell Fantasy*Universal
onetwostep (feat. juicelover) Jordan Clarke des hume des hume*Independent
DAMN RIGHT Sterling Larose Snotty Nose Rez Kids Distorted Muse*Fontana North
feral canadian scaredy cat Sterling Larose & Zachary Vague young friend Nettwerk
ELECTRONIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ÉLECTRONIQUE DE L’ANNÉE
PRESENTED BY NISSAN | PRÉSENTÉ PAR NISSAN
INFINITY CLUB Bambii Innovative Leisure*Red Eye
Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees Harrison Last Gang*MNRK
Creatures of the Late Afternoon Kid Koala Envision*Amplified/Believe
Synthetic Season 2 Rich Aucoin We Are Busy Bodies*Redeye
No Highs Tim Hecker Sunblind/Kranky*The Orchard
METAL/HARD MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM DE MUSIQUE MÉTAL/HARD DE L’ANNÉE
As Gomorrah Burns Cryptopsy Nuclear Blast*AEC/Believe
Electric Sounds Danko Jones Sonic Unyon*Universal
Goliath Kataklysm Nuclear Blast*AEC/Believe
VOID KEN mode Artoffact*MVD/The Orchard
Morgöth Tales Voivod Century*Sony
ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM ADULTE CONTEMPORAIN DE L’ANNÉE
Heavy Lifting Amanda Marshall Metatune*The Orchard
I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not BANNERS Nettwerk*Amped
To Be Loved, Vol. 1 Josh Sahunta Independent*Believe
Run Where the Light Calls Luca Fogale Amelia*Symphonic
Wildflower Steph La Rochelle Independent
COMEDY ALBUM OF THE YEAR | ALBUM D’HUMOUR DE L’ANNÉE
PRESENTED BY SIRIUSXM CANADA | PRÉSENTÉ PAR SIRIUSXM CANADA
Life of Leisure Derek Seguin Independent
Never Was Graham Clark Independent
A Lylebility Kyle Brownrigg Independent
Sexiest Fish in the Lake Laurie Elliott Howl & Roar*Independent
SAP Mae Martin Independent*Netflix
TRADITIONAL R&B/SOUL RECORDING OF THE YEAR | ENREGISTREMENT R&B/SOUL TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE
Hello Aqyila Sony
Unbreakable Jhyve Independent
Where To Find Me Katie Tupper Arts & Crafts*Universal
9 to 5 Luna Elle Hot Freestyle*Independent/Believe
Real World RealestK Columbia*Sony
RAP SINGLE OF THE YEAR | SINGLE RAP DE L’ANNÉE
American Nightmare Belly XO/Roc Nation*Universal
Spinnin (feat. Bens) Connor Price Independent
Honey Bun Haviah Mighty Mighty Gang*Foundation Media
Minimum Wage Pressa RCA*Sony
Someone I Knew TOBi Same Plate/RCA*Sony
UNDERGROUND DANCE SINGLE OF THE YEAR | SINGLE DANCE UNDERGROUND DE L’ANNÉE
Call My Name BLOND:ISH Warner
Mad Mess DJ Karaba DJ Karaba*The Orchard
Could Be Wrong LOSTBOYJAY Universal
Eclipse Peach Psychic Readings*One Eye Witness/Music Deli
Concorde Groove Smalltown DJs Fool’s Gold*Virgin Music
TRADITIONAL INDIGENOUS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR | ARTISTE OU GROUPE AUTOCHTONE TRADITIONNEL DE L’ANNÉE
Sing. Pray. Love. Joel Wood Independent
LFS5 Nimkii & the Niniis Independent
Mitòòdebi (For My Relatives) The Bearhead Sisters Independent
Reverie The Red River Ramblers Independent
Drum Nation Young Scouts Independent
Leading the pack with an impressive six nominations is Montreal-born singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin. Following closely behind with five nominations each are R&B star Daniel Caesar and rising rock artist TALK.
Other notable artists receiving multiple nominations include folk star Allison Russell, 2023 JUNO Awards performer Aysanabee, actor and rapper Connor Price, production duo DVBBS, power-pop singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith, and pop sensation Tate McRae, each earning three nominations.
Accompanying the announcement, Canadian pop icon Nelly Furtado made a surprise appearance to congratulate the 2024 nominees. She will be hosting the award show as well as performing.
Fans can expect an electrifying performance from rising country star Josh Ross, who will be making his JUNO Awards debut with his renowned pop-rock-infused style. British Columbia-based singer, rapper, and songwriter Karan Aujla will also be joining the impressive lineup of Canadian musical excellence in Halifax.
Additionally, breakout rockstar TALK will deliver an eccentric and captivating performance, taking audiences to another planet. TALK has garnered significant attention with their five first-time JUNO nominations.
These talented artists will be sharing the stage with previously announced performances by The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin, Nelly Furtado, and this year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Maestro Fresh Wes.
Chip Sutherland, an esteemed industry veteran, entertainment lawyer, and artist manager from Halifax, will be honoured with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award at the JUNO Awards. This prestigious award acknowledges individuals whose contributions have significantly impacted the growth and development of the Canadian music industry.