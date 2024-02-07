“A Day in the Life” with Toronto-based Artist Naishi Wang

Naishi Wang, a Changchun, China native, acheval on his dance training at Jilin College of Art, paving the way for a transformative chapter in Canadian contemporary dance. After studying at The School of Toronto Dance Theatre, he seamlessly transitioned to the Toronto Dance Theatre (TDT), dancing professionally for nine years under Christopher House’s mentorship.

A Dora award-winning performer and visionary choreographer, Wang draws inspiration from his Chinese heritage, infusing each creation with childhood memories and diverse cultural influences. In 2015, Wang ventured into independent choreography, exploring communication and translation through somatic and conceptual approaches. His solo work, “Taking Breath,” and the duet “Face To Face” delve into bodily communication and contemporary virtual exchanges. Currently, Wang is crafting the captivating duet “Deciphers,” an international collaboration with UK artist Jean Abreu, slated for a 2024 tour in Canada.

As an artist in residency at Citadel Toronto and TO Live, Wang exemplifies dedication to growth and innovation. Recognized with the Ontario Arts Council’s Chalmer’s fellowship in 2022, his works have graced global stages, including FTA – Festival TransAmériques, tanz ist | Dornbirn, Schrittmacher Festival and Tanzmesse Düsseldorf. Beyond dance, Wang is expanding his artistic horizons as a visual artist, fusing drawings and calligraphy to articulate his movements on paper and express his written thoughts on stage.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I live in downtown Toronto, just below C.N Tower.

What do you do?

I am a dance and visual artist.

What are you currently working on?

I am working on a conceptual contemporary bodily dual on stage entitled “Deciphers” which will be touring to Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa from January 26 – February 23, 2024

Where can we find your work?

About me and my upcoming activities, visit my website.

For “Deciphers” in Toronto, Feb 8 – 10: https://harbourfrontcentre.com/event/deciphers/

For “Deciphers” in Montreal, Feb 14 – 17: https://m-a-i.qc.ca/en/event/deciphers/

For “Deciphers” in Ottawa, Feb 22 – 23: https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33707