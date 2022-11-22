Helping Homeless Pets is an umbrella organization with the purpose of helping animals all over Canada find their forever home. Helping Homeless Pets works with pet rescues all over Canada and helps them with fundraising, public awareness and education. We spoke with Tanya Campbell, President of Helping Homeless Pets, to learn more about them.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

Helping Homeless Pets is an umbrella organization where our members are legitimate and ethical rescues. We focus on Canadian pets in need, although our canine rescues may also pull dogs from USA shelters.

Helping Homeless Pets works to support legitimate and ethical Canadian pet rescue organizations, by assisting them with fundraising for medical care, public awareness and education. This allows our members to better focus on the care and finding of a suitable home for the pets they have rescued.

Each pet listed on our members’ websites and social media has been saved by a member rescue organization, evaluated, given proper medical care and prepared for adoption through that organization.

What problem does it aim to solve?

There are two main broad issues. HHP has a code of conduct for our members as well as feline, canine and small animal codes of ethics. All of our members are to follow those, ensuring our member groups are seen as some of the best rescues. As well, for our members, we wish to lighten the burden of rescue work. They can ask for help for simple matters all the way to complex legal issues.

When did you start/join it?

My rescue, Canadian Chinchilla Rescue, joined as an HHP member in 2010. I then joined the board in 2016 and became President in 2018.

What made you want to get involved?

Being a small rescue with not a lot of avenues for being able to fundraise or get a lot of attention was one reason I became a member., plus being seen as an ethical rescue. I joined the board when there was a chance HHP wouldn’t continue without a new board.

What was the situation like when you started?

We had a lot of members and there had been a lot of turnovers. We had to tighten up our policies and really focus on what being a member means.

How has it changed since?

After a few board changes, HHP has closed membership while we have revamped all the codes of ethics and code of conduct. We became a federal corporation and have reorganized everything from bookkeeping to our legal representation.

What more needs to be done?

We are working on finalizing things to open membership up to new members. Right now is an unprecedented time in pet rescue. Shelters are full, rescues are full and surrender requests are at an untenable level. I personally worry about anyone working in animal rescue these days. It is a stressful time with the pandemic pets being surrendered.

How can our readers help?

Educate themselves before bringing any pet into their home. Ensure it’s a forever pet and not a for-now pet. Look into fostering for one of our member rescues. Donate your time to a rescue.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity/non-profit that you love?

That is a hard one! I would say all of our members who are charities need a call out now! They keep me going and want me to help them out as much as I can.