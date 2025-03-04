Angela Bonfanti, President and CEO of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) Foundation, shares her insights into the organization’s impactful work and her personal journey within it. Founded in 1918, CNIB is a non-profit committed to empowering individuals impacted by blindness, Deafblindness, or low vision to achieve their goals and break barriers to inclusion. Below, Angela shares more about CNIB’s mission, progress, and vision for the future.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Founded in 1918, CNIB is a non-profit organization on a mission to change what it means to be blind today. We empower people impacted by blindness to chase their dreams and break down barriers to inclusion. We are committed to creating a world where everyone can live the life they choose by providing innovative programs and powerful advocacy.

What problem does it aim to solve?

CNIB works to break down barriers faced daily by people who are blind, Deafblind, or have low vision. We challenge misconceptions, tackle systemic issues, and create opportunities for inclusion. Whether through innovative programs, advocacy for accessible environments, or empowering individuals to achieve their goals, our mission is to create a more inclusive, barrier-free Canada.

When did you join CNIB?

I joined CNIB in 2011, and this year, I was honoured to assume the role of President and CEO. With this new role, I remain dedicated to maximizing our organization’s impact, strengthening public awareness of our initiatives, and achieving the goals outlined in our five-year strategic plan, The Way Forward.

What made you want to get involved?

My father lost his sight when I was very young, and I watched him face numerous challenges navigating a world not designed with him in mind. From discrimination and exclusion to inaccessible environments, the obstacles were constant. While he overcame so much with determination, he shouldn’t have had to fight so hard. No one should. When I joined CNIB, my goal was to help level the playing field for people impacted by blindness so they can live the lives they choose—and that goal remains the same today.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I first joined CNIB, assistive technologies existed but were separate from mainstream devices. Today, technological advancements have integrated assistive tools into everyday devices, making them more accessible and inclusive. For example, technologies like AI-enhanced Meta glasses—designed initially for sighted users—now provide a new level of independence and confidence for those who are blind or have low vision. This evolution has been transformative, offering new possibilities for engagement and independence, and I’m thrilled to gift these glasses to my dad this Christmas.

How has it changed since?

Last year, CNIB introduced its five-year strategic plan, The Way Forward, which focuses on three key pillars: increasing awareness of blindness, developing accessible transit options, and influencing systemic changes in education and healthcare.

The plan also introduced the Charter of Rights of Children Who Are Blind or Low Vision, ensuring timely access to resources like assistive technology, accessible materials, and accommodations. The charter has already garnered over 2,600 signatures, but our goal is 130,000 to fully realize these rights across Canada.

This year, we expanded programming with new online events, such as Talking to Kids About Cancer and Cancer and Work, and innovative initiatives like the Advanced Skincare and Areola Tattooing programs. Post-Treatment Nutrition workshops are also now available. While we continue offering our core workshops, these advancements reflect our commitment to addressing diverse needs across Canada.

What more needs to be done?

While we’ve made great strides, much work remains to create a truly inclusive and equitable future. Our vision is a society where interacting with someone who is blind, Deafblind, or has low vision is second nature. We want to eliminate misconceptions, ensure hiring blind professionals is the norm, and demonstrate that with the right tools and support, there’s nothing a blind individual cannot achieve.

How can our readers help?

You can support CNIB by volunteering, joining advocacy efforts, or donating at cnib.ca/donate. Every contribution helps us create a barrier-free future.

Where can we follow you?

To learn more, visit cnib.ca or follow us on Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

One of my favourite charities is New Circles Community Services, a grassroots organization in Toronto that strengthens communities through clothing and skills training programs. Their proven model makes a real difference in the lives of many.