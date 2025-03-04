Agatha the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Hi, I’m Agatha! Life is one big adventure, and I’m here for ALL of it! Toys? Love ‘em. Treats? Can’t get enough. Exploring? Yes, please! I’ll sniff, chew, and investigate everything (sometimes with my mouth… oops).

When it comes to training, I’ve totally nailed sit and down-easy peasy. Stay and come? Still a work in progress, but I’m trying my best! Walks are super exciting, and I’m learning to focus, even when there’s SO much to see. Loud, busy places can make me a little unsure, but every day, I’m getting braver.

I’m happiest when my humans are around because being left alone is not my favourite. I’d much rather be out and about or curled up on the comfiest couch for a long, cosy nap with my stuffies.

So, if you’ve got a fun, busy life and need a playful sidekick, I’m your pup!

Agatha

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 Months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.