Support local restaurants with these Christmas deliveries

We don’t need to be reminded that this holiday season will look very different. Due to lockdown efforts many will be alone staying within their households. No big family get-togethers planned and lining up at the grocery store won’t be ideal. There are ways to bring the holidays home no matter how small we anticipate it to be. Now is the time to support our local restaurants who are offering take out and delivery with special menus for the season. There is something for every taste and budget. Whether you decide to go full-on traditional turkey feast or want to change things up, here are some ideas from our editorial team to keep spirits bright and merry.

MIRA – 420A Wellington Street West

CHRISTMAS FEAST

Christmas Dinner for 2

Glazed Ham – OR – Sliced Turkey with your choice of fixings

$80.00

Christmas Dinner for 4

Choose between a whole turkey (serves 4-6) – OR – Glazed Ham & Sliced turkey (serves 4-6) with all the fixings.

$180

(Additional sides and drinks available)

***

Zezafoun Syrian Cuisine – 4 Manor Road East

CHRISTMAS BASKETS

Christmas Basket (Large)

3 mini homemade jams, small labneh, small makdous, Syrian coffee pack, coffee pot, mama’s hot sauce, Zezafoun dressing and Christmas cookies bag.

$75

Christmas Basket (Medium)

3 mini homemade jams, small labneh, small makdous, mini mama’s hot sauce, Zezafoun dressing and a bag of Christmas cookies.

$50

Christmas Basket (Small) 1

3 mini homemade jams, small labneh, small makdous and Christmas cookies bag.

$35

Christmas Basket (Small) 2

Syrian coffee pack, coffee pot, mini homemade jam, homemade Christmas cookies.

$35

***

Summerhill Market – 446 Summerhill Ave

HOLIDAY DINNER CATERING

Ham Dinner

This meal comes complete with our signature slow-roasted honey ham, glossy raisin sauce, hot mustard, scalloped potatoes, green beans and heirloom carrots.

Place your order per serving and we’ll package it for you “buffet style” to easily reheat and serve without needing to do any of the hard work!

Each dinner comes with:

Honey Glazed Ham Slices

French Green Beans

Scalloped Potatoes

Hot Mustard

Heirloom Carrots

Raisin Sauce

$32.99 per person (place your order for any number of people starting at 2 persons and up)

Turkey Dinner

Our generous turkey dinner comes with Summerhill’s moist and flavourful turkey with all the trimmings. Place your order per serving and we’ll package it for you “buffet style” to easily reheat and serve without needing to do any of the hard work!

Each dinner comes with:

Turkey Meat (Light & Dark Mixed)

French Green Beans

Maple Roasted Butternut Squash

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Apple, Onion & Sage Stuffing

Turkey Gravy

Cranberry Sauce

$32.99 per person

Beef Tenderloin Dinner

Our classic Beef Tenderloin dinner is getting a new twist. Place your order per serving and we’ll package it for you “buffet style” to easily reheat and serve without needing to do any of the hard work!

Each dinner comes with:

Beef Tenderloin (seasoned & seared)

French Green Beans

Smashed Red Potatoes *new!

Sauteed Mushrooms

Demi Sauce

$39.99 per person

***

Café Boulud – 60 Yorkville Ave

For an outstanding festive meal enjoyed in the comforts of your own home, the culinary team at Cafe Boulud (Four Seasons Hotel Toronto) offers up 3 options for your family feast:

Each Feast includes an array of traditional side dishes and finishes on a sweet note with a delicious Apple Crumble Pie or a moist and delicious Chocolate Hazelnut Yule Log.

Family Turkey Festive Feast

$255

Roast Beef Dinner

$345

Ham Dinner

$335

Also, for every Festive Feast purchased, $20 will directly benefit the Seeds of Hope Foundation, a nondenominational charitable organization that is committed to providing a warm festive meal for families in need.

Festive Feast orders are available all month – pre-order by phone 416-964-0411 with a minimum of 48 hours notice. Pick up at the hotel.

***

Marben Restaurant – 488 Wellington St. West

Growing up in Sheffield, England, Chef Chris Locke tells us that no Christmas dinner was complete without a perfectly roasted chicken on the table. This year, Marben’s ‘Taste at Home’ festive dinner kit is inspired by his family’s tradition.

Chicken Ballantine Festive Dinner for 2

$180+

The dinner is ready to go – sliced, seasoned, and all you need to do is reheat and enjoy. Also comes with a six-pack of Stella Artois. Two servings and includes a mini charcuterie board, tomato & ricotta appetizer, Chicken Ballantine with apricot and herb stuffing, dauphinoise potatoes, morel cream sauce, sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce and heating instructions.

Beef Wellington Festive Dinner for 2

$180+

Same snacks, appetizer, sides and dessert as above this is a great alternative for those who are tired of chicken or turkey. Does not include beverages – sold separately. Wine pairings can be recommended and available at Marben’s own Market.

Onion and Sweet Potato Tart Festive Dinner Kit for 2

$155+

For less meat dinner option, includes the same snacks, appetizers, sides and dessert as above. Beverages not included.

***

French Made – Bisha Hotel

Holiday dinner is looking really delicious here perfect for 2 people. Pre-order right up to December 21 for pick up at the cafe on December 23 or 24.

Chestnut + Truffle Stuffed Whole Chicken with Brioche Crumbs, Herb Butter and Chicken Gravy

$59

Porchetta made with orange zest, fresh herbs, and salsa verde

$59

Both mains are accompanied with potato salad, seared mixed mushrooms and parmesan, and roasted winter root vegetables.

Add on available: herb & garlic focaccia ($12), brussel sprout + broccoli caesar (vegan)($12), squash + coconut veloute (vegan) ($19). Dessert add ons include Lemon Bûche De Noël ($15), Chocolate Hazelnut Bûche De Noël ($15).

***

TOCA Restaurant – Ritz-Carlton Toronto

Treat your family to a delicious 4-course dinner (for 2 or 4 people) from one of the city’s finest kitchens. Festive meals will be available for pick up on December 24 and 25. The menu includes a seasonal butternut squash soup, three varieties of salad, an oven roasted turkey, and a traditional apple pie. The meal also comes with stuffing, potato puree, gravy and cranberry sauce. Options for 6 to 8 people also available. Order in advance.

***

Hong Shing – 195 Dundas Street West

For many in the city Chinese food is a popular choice for December 25. A special holiday menu is currently in the works (keep an eye on their social media pages) but rumour has it that house BBQ Chef Tim will also be preparing a very limited number of turkeys for Christmas. Available for pick up at the restaurant location.

Stack – 3265 Yonge Street

Give your holiday meal a twist with a real serious BBQ feast and let this favourite neighbourhood eatery do all the cooking for you. Their premium meats are seasoned and smoked in house. Cooked “low and slow” for up to 14 hours to get that juicy tenderness. The

Ultimate Platter $97 (serves 3 to 5)

Includes baby back ribs, smoked chicken wings, pulled pork, brisket, fresh-cut fries, mac n’ cheese, cornbread, smoky molasses beans and slaw. Order in advance as they often are sell out quickly.

***

O&B at Home – delivery

Ham is a popular tradition for the holiday seasons and this one is available during all of December.

Capicola “Ham” Feast for 4 people

$70

Includes Maple & Dijon glazed smoked “ham” Capicola, cheesy cauliflower gratin, braised collard greens & roasted pineapple. Oliver & Bonacini has more meal kits including brunch options. Christmas morning deserves something special too.

***

Continental Noodles

This family-owned local Italian Pasta Shop has been serving the GTA since 1967. Using traditional methods to make fresh pasta daily, they offer a variety of noodle dishes including homemade frozen meals, traditional pasta sauces, soups, desserts and more. During the holiday season, they are well-known for their fun-shaped pasta and raviolis. This festive season, look for their beautiful Christmas Trees, Gingerbread Men, and Stars in their Holiday Pack ($19.99 serves 2). Just follow the cooking instructions to make the perfect meal or side dish.

***

Wahlburgers –

If you’re looking for just a taste for the holidays and not prepared to cook a full-on meal, then you may be interested in ordering Wahlburgers’

‘Tis The Season’ Burger

$12.95

This seasonal creation offers a smoky taste of cheddar and Applewood Smoked bacon, the spicy hints of horseradish aioli, and the sweet flavor of the maple-glazed butternut squash on their juicy beef burger. Also stuffed inside the burger with onion rings, pickled red onions, and arugula.

***