“Five Minutes With” Singer, Songwriter and Actor Johnny Orlando

Johnny Orlando, the Toronto-born singer, songwriter and actor signed to Universal Music Canada / Island Records, is this generation’s rising pop superstar impacting a global music stage. After beginning his career posting covers on YouTube, Orlando has amassed a social media following of over 25 million+ engaged fans around the world. Now, at almost 18 years of age, Orlando’s music has generated over 500 million streams and over 500 million YouTube views, and has garnered acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Variety, Paper, Teen Vogue, Just Jared Jr., Tiger Beat and more. Orlando released his debut EP, Teenage Fever in March 2019 which included numerous international hits that helped propel him to where he is today including 2018’s “What If” (feat. Mackenzie Ziegler) which clocked 109 million-plus global streams and over 21 million music video views in under twelve months, captured #1 on the musical.ly Global Song Chart, and landed on the Spotify Viral 50 in 33 countries.

Earlier this year, Orlando released new singles “Phobias” and “See You,” revealing his more vulnerable side. He also re-released his smash hit “What If” re-titled “What If (I Told You I Like You),” due to the massive success the song is receiving on TikTok where the track received over 12 million video creations resulting in over 5 billion views and was trending in over 15 countries globally including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, Canada and Australia. For one week in July, it was the #1 most used track (and Orlando the #1 most used artist) by video creations, beating out the likes of BLACKPINK, DaBaby and Drake. In summer 2020, Orlando’s musical talent and international impact was recognized further when he secured a global talent deal and consumer products partnership with MTV/ViacomCBS.

In 2019, Orlando garnered his first-ever Europe Music Award for Best Canadian Act at the 2019 EMAs, along the way garnering a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2019 JUNO Awards as well as nods at the Kids’ Choice Awards, iHeart Much Music Video Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. Orlando recently released his second EP, It’s Never Really Over on October 23, 2020, which is a culmination of the personal growth that has come from his unique experiences over the past 12 months. It is a reflection of the now, a time filled with fears and uncertainty, but an underlining sense of hope.

Name: Johnny Orlando

Genre: Pop

Founded: 2003?

# of Albums: 2 EPs

Latest Release: It’s Never Really Over

Latest Single: “Everybody Wants You”

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Terroni

Favourite band as a teenager:

Nirvana

Favourite band now:

Nirvana

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Pocketful of Sunshine

Live Show Ritual:

Give all the homies a fist bump and then sit by myself for like half an hour

Favourite local artist:

K Money

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?:

Pasta from Terroni!

Queen or College St?

Queen St.!!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

Ep! Listen to mine please

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio on the road, best of both worlds

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet. The official restaurant of “just got back home from the airport.”

Where can we follow you?

@Johnnyorlando everywhere

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes! My new EP, It’s Never Really Over.

I’m also in the midst of a 13-date virtual It’s Never Really Over World Tour, with Canada and US dates on December 9 and 10! Come check it out!

