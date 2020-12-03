Our favourite winter boots and shoes to survive the season in style

The city of Toronto has said that it will not plow the city sidewalks this year which means we will all need some great winter boots or shoes to survive the season. We have put together a round up of some of our favourite frost-protecting footwear for whether you are taking walks in the city or spending time in the countryside.

VANS Sk8-Hi MTE 2.0 DX

VANS are no longer just for skateboarding. One of the world’s most iconic footwear brands has got some great winter footwear with several awesome styles to choose from. The insulated yet breathable high tops have the VANS look with the comfort and warmth one would find in a winter boot. They are durable, lightweight, water-resistant and made with 90% recyclable content. The shoe treads have also been upgraded from their usual styles to make sure you get a good grip on those snowy sidewalks this winter. Our favourites are the grey and white as well as the black and black colour-ways. Both with gum coloured soles.

Shop at Vans.ca.

***

COUGAR Pax Leather (Silver)

We grew up wearing Cougar boots here in the city. I remember begging mom for my first pair in the iconic tan colour. They’ve always been a tried and true for every member of the family. The latest styles continue on-trend to include metallics to bring more light into the gloomiest of days. We fell head over heels for the silver PAX Leather Winter Boot (also comes in white and black). Not only do they look great but they are, of course, waterproof and anti-slip. The mid-height boot is also fleece lined and suitable for temperatures even as low as -30C and when you want to head out to build that snowman.

Shop at cougarshoes.com

***

OLANG Glamour (Red)

This smart and innovative traction bottom is brilliant. We’ve had several styles from this European brand. The collection of boots include an innovative pivoting grip technology that can be activated easily on a flip. First models we had a few years back required a little key to activate the bottom grips but now, they’ve improved and simplified the gripping mechanism making this a great choice for all ages. The bottom is where you’ll find the built-in ice cleats option for a more steady and stable outing. This GLAMOUR style is one that kicks winter’s butt with its bright personality. It’s also wool lined and includes Olantex, the company’s breathable insulation. The waterproof membrane helps to keep your feet dry. This style is lightweight overall and suitable for our winters even when it dips down to -30C. Styles for all ages.

Shop olangcanada.com

***

COLUMBIA Facet 15 (Autumn Orange/Persimmon)

From walking the dog to running errands, when you don’t need a clunky boot to get you around. This ultralight trail shoe surprised with a more athletic shoe feel so you have better control on a variety of terrains. What caught our attention was their innovative Omni-Shield material that is water and stain-resistant. The heel also is built with stabilizing technology. This shoe is comfortable offering you more control as you hit the outdoors. While it may not be super warm, they are great for comfort, traction and control. Available for men and women in several colourways. Men’s style shown here in Autumn Orange/Persimmon.

Shop at columbiasportswear.ca

***

BOGS Snow Day (Tall, Black)

Known for their easy to put on footwear we first loved for the cottage and weekends out of the city, BOGS has been stepping up their game for every member of the family. In recent years they’ve come out with more stylish options even for city wear that doesn’t break the bank. This quilted style is 100% waterproof from top to bottom and is exceptional in keeping feet dry and boots not smelling. Their DuraFresh Organic biotechnology fights odor and the innovative Max-Wick helps to move sweat away from your foot. This style is also fleece-lined and suitable for temperatures that dip as low as -30C. Also available in shorter heights.

Shop at bogsfootwear.ca

***

MERRELL (short, black)

If you spend a lot of time explore the outdoors on hikes and trails or even walking on icy conditions in the city, look for winter footwear with Vibram Arctic Grip technology on the bottom of your boots and shoes for better control. We tested out Merrell’s technology in Toronto at a research facility where boots of all brands submit for official rating and the Arctic Grip rated well for its effectiveness on an icy terrain and on a variety of angling degrees, and wind challenges. The latest styles include such features as Conductor Fleece linings for added warmth, and the additional Primaloft Aerogel over the toe insulation that traps in heat where we need it the most.

Shop at merrell.com

***

CALL IT SPRING (Hadyn, Navy)

Looking for a vegan option? Call it Spring has several sleek and stylish designs this winter. We loved the men’s Hadyn boot in Navy. The minimalist look is clean and slick. The dark navy blue is complemented by the tan treads that provide great grip in the snow. The inside of the boot is lined with faux cotton for a soft and snug feel while the outside is a faux leather and fabric combination. The base of the shoe is solid while the high-top is soft and flexible.

If you are looking for a more stylish boot with character and class, try the Ramor which we loved the look of but did not try.

Shop at callitspring.com

***