“Five Minutes With” Local Songwriter, Rapper and Producer Keffa

Aaron Alem known by the stage name Keffa, is a Canadian singer, rapper, producer, and songwriter from Toronto. Featured on Vibe, Beats 1, Complex, Noisey, with The Source Magazine naming Keffa, ‘A Canadian mastermind’, and RESPECT as Toronto’s creatively emerging enigma. Alem is known for his two singles Not So Famous (2017) & Loner (2018). Alem began his career in 2017 when he first released his single “Not So Famous”. A year later In 2018, he released his highly anticipated single ‘Loner’ on 7 May, along with an Apple Music exclusive video premiere. The song was placed on Spotify’s ‘Northern Bars’ playlist then later added to Spotify’s ‘Hip-Hop Central’ Playlist in late September of this year, landing Keffa on the Spotify Canada’s Viral 50 charts. In April 2019, Alem released the first single ‘Disconnect’ off his highly anticipated EP, ‘Victimless Crimes’, along with a Beats 1 Radio Premier with Ebro Darden, he then released his follow up single ‘Try Harder’ in December 2019. The EP’s executive produced by multi-GRAMMY award winners Ken Lewis and Brent Kolatalo (Taylor Swift, Kayne West).

Name: Keffa

Genre: Indie R&B

Founded: Toronto

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Victimless Crimes

Latest Single: Twenty Four Days

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Pat’s Homestyle Jamaican Restaurant

Favourite band as a teenager:

Likin Park, Nirvana, Coldplay, MGMT

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Daryl Hall & John Oats – I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do)

Live Show Ritual:

I clear the room, drink half a bottle water, recite a prayer then hit the stage.

Favourite local artist:

Joël

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos lol

Queen or College St?

Queen Street till I die!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Both

Road or studio?

Both

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti all day.

Where can we follow you?

IG: @keffaleng

Any shows or albums coming up?

I got a few new songs I’m working on by till then check out my EP Vitcimless Crimes.