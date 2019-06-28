“Five Minutes With” Toronto R&B and Soul Musician Ruben Young

Ruben Young is an emerging Canadian singer and songwriter. He is best known for his collaborations with American rapper Hodgy from Odd Future, and with JUNO winning rapper/producer Classified. His raspy timbre and modern soul- crooner vibe breathes influence from Marvin Gaye, to Anderson Paak, to Amy Winehouse. In 2017 Ruben released his first three singles independently through his own label, Young and Lucky. His debut efforts generated over two million streams, earned him a place on stage as direct support for international artists such as The Chainsmokers, Nelly, Akon and Classified, and a standing nomination for the 2018 Urban Artist of The Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards. “Bad Habits” was also named one of the “Best Canadian Songs” by Complex’s Northern Touch List.

Name: Ruben Young

Genre: R&B / Soul

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 0 yet, debut EP coming this summer

Latest Release: “Subtle Savage”

Latest Single: “Subtle Savage”

Latest Video: Subtle Savage coming soon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Favourite Restaurant:

Spiros Pizza, Calgary

Favourite band as a teenager:

Kanye West

Favourite band now:

Kanye West

Guilty Pleasure Song:

So many to choose from. Today, “I Try”, Macy Gray

Live Show Ritual:

I’m a mommas boy. Guarantee I’m calling her before every show

Favourite local artist:

Terrell Morris

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Pasta from Terroni every single time

Queen or College St?

Queen West

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwood’s – but mostly because I’ve never been to the others.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Both, I bartended my way thru business school… then went to business school. 4-6 hours is my life.

Road or studio?

Studio on the road. I spent most of my career leaving Calgary to write music, so travelling to the studio is really all I know.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti 100% (my mom’s is #1 on earth, no conversation necessary)

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

Opening for Kiesza on July 6th, School Night July 29th