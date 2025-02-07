Five Minutes With: Toronto R&B Musician DRU

DRU (Andrew Grange), a Canadian-born artist with Jamaican heritage, has carved a remarkable path in the music industry, embodying the essence of determination and revolution. Initially recognized as the lead singer of the award-winning R&B group In Essence, their debut album “The Master Plan” earned accolades, including a JUNO Award, MuchMusic Award, and SOCAN #1 Award in 2004. Stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist with his 2008 album “The One,” DRU showcased his vocal versatility. The singles “The One,” “Stay with Me (Always),” and “Seasons” climbed the charts, peaking at #10 on CHR/Top 40 and Hot AC radio across Canada. His collaboration on Doman & Gooding’s hit “Runnin” in 2009 garnered a JUNO nomination for Dance Recording of the Year. In 2012, DRU released his second album, “On The Brink,” featuring gold-status singles “She Can Ride” and “Gettin’ It In. The Lovers rock mix of the track “Love Collision” earned him a JUNO nomination for Reggae Recording of the Year in 2014. Continuing his success, the 2015 single “Deja Vu” led to another JUNO nomination for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year. His 2016 release, “Don’t Be Afraid,” opened doors for DRU as he toured with Sean Paul on the Canadian Full Speed Tour. Fast forward to 2021, and DRU unveiled his third album, “THE REBIRTH MMXX,” a soulful homage to ’90s R&B with a contemporary twist. The album’s global release was accompanied by a European promo tour, spanning 15 dates across 10 cities in 7 countries. With close to 3 million streams and counting, “THE REBIRTH MMXX” solidifies DRU’s re-introduction to the music industry with a 20/20 vision. In February 2024, Dru took a Residency at Acqua Supper Club for the “Soul Nostalgic” show. February 2025 marks the one-year anniversary of his Residency. 2025 promises soul residencies at casinos, resorts, and high-end corporate events, showcasing DRU’s unwavering commitment to his craft and undeniable impact on the world of music.

Name:

Dru Grange / Soul Nostalgic

Genre:

R&B

Founded:

2009

# of Albums:

4

Latest Album:

The Rebirth MMXX

Latest Single:

CAN’T GET ENOUGH

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Stevie Wonder

Favourite musician now:

Donney Hathaway

Guilty pleasure song:

NSYNC “It’s gonna be me”

Live show ritual:

Jumping jacks, Vocal warmups, prayer

Favourite local musician:

Glenn Lewis

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Soul Nostalgic Live Presents Quiet Storm A Love Story Valentine’s Day Edition & one year anniversary of my “Soul Nostalgic” Residency, Friday, February 14 at Joker’s Theatre 115 York Blvd, Richmond Hill.

Where can we follow you?

@soulnostalgicent and @drugrange

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Alioli restaurant in Mississauga.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Chieftan Circle where I was raised.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Centennial Park, Great childhood memories of sledding in the winter as a kid.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I think History is a great new venue for live shows.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

My favourite music store was HMV in Square One back in the day.