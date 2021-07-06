“Five Minutes With” Surf/Dream Pop Solo Act Dream Soda

Dream Soda is a one man band, created by Toronto born musician Max Farber. With a sound that is often described as mixture of Indie, Surf Rock, and Dream Pop, Dream Soda provides a musical experience that is sure to remind you of bands like Tame Impala, Dayglow, and The Drums. With a knack for dreamy 80s guitar, nostalgic synthesizers out of a John Hughes movie, accompanied by harmonies so warm they can melt butter, It’s music to put you in a dream-like state on a warm summer day. Best listened to in a hammock or on a patio. Anywhere the sun is shining, really.

Name: Dream Soda

Genre: Indie/Surf Rock/Dream Pop

Founded: 2021

# of Albums: 0, however, you can check out some older tunes of mine from my previous project, Sweet Tooth!

Latest Release: Scorpio Season

Latest Single: Scorpio Season (my debut!)- A dream pop extravaganza. Combining shimmering guitar with reverb-filled vocals sure to leave you singing and swooning.

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Vaccines, Oasis, Bon Iver, Fleet Foxes

Favourite band now:

Oh jeez, it’s hard to pick just one…I mean, it’s honestly a tie between Tame Impala, Lord Huron, Bleachers and John Mayer. His new song Last Train Home is an absolute 80s anthem that I am very much here for.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Your Love – The Outfield

Live Show Ritual:

Haven’t played a show with this project yet, but expect every band member to have sunglasses on!

Favourite local artist:

It’s hard to pick just one…Beatsblayne, Shakin’ Still and North Reign are my top 3.

EP or LP?

I love a good LP, but I truly think EP’s take the top spot on this one. Definitely becoming more common.

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl 100%…that’s also a great band name.

Road or studio?

There’s nothing like being on the road and performing, but I love watching/hearing a song come together in the studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have a new single coming out in July called Beach Day, and an EP coming out in the latter half of the year!

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Nachos all the way. Those are unbeatable.

Queen or College St?

I used to live on College, plus one of the best Toronto venues is on that street (MOD Club…or Tranzac Club, whatever they’re calling it now), so gonna have to go with College on this one.

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Trinity on a Saturday afternoon with a Twisted Tea (I swear I’m not sponsored, I just love the drink!) and a ball to throw around. Truly hits different.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

This might be a hot take, but Swiss Chalet has never steered me wrong, so they win this one.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on Instagram! My handle is @dreamsodaofficial

Favourite local Restaurant:

Riki Sushi at College and Shaw. Best Sushi in all of Toronto, and at the best price too! Truly the best kept secret in the Toronto sushi game.