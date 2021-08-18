Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – July, 2021

As I have stated before, one of the best parts of publishing a local arts and culture website is being exposed to so many talented artists and musicians. It is also a pleasure to get to share their music with our readers.
I am always looking for new ways to promote the talented local musicians I come across so I decided a few months ago to start making monthly Spotify playlists with songs from the bands featured the previous month.
Each month I will select one song from each musician we featured the previous month, and make a playlist on Spotify to share on our website with our readers. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would appreciate it.
For our fourth edition, we have 10 songs to share from the month of July, 2021.
Enjoy!
FEATURED ARTISTS
Desarae Dee – (Read Article)
Claire Davis – (Read Article)
Conor Gains – (Read Article)
Dream Soda – (Read Article)
Christopher Ward – (Read Article)
Alexander Saint – (Read Article)
Ali – (Read Article)
Josh Ritchie – (Read Article)
Sunshine & the Blue Moon – (Read Article)
Rose Bolton – (Read Article)