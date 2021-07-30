“Five Minutes With” Toronto Alternative Soul Artist Alexander Saint

Alexander Saint is an artist with bloodlines, deeply tied to the Toronto music scene through his Guyanese-Canadian father, George St. Kitts. As a multi-instrumentalist, he crafts sonic portraits, telling stories through contemplative melodies, heartfelt lyricism and his trusty acoustic guitar. Having travelled the world as a professional bassist, touring with such acts as Justin Timberlake (with Francesco Yates for the “Man of the Woods” tour), and playing award shows with such greats as Ed Sheeran, Alexander Saint now steps out on his own to show what he has to offer as a solo artist.

Described by platinum songwriter JP Saxe as “super sick.. He’s going to be big”. Saint’s music is a mature take of honest storytelling about loss, love, and getting off your damn phone. Taking cues from such artists as John Lennon, Bleachers and Michael Kiwanuka, he sets off to create a new identity as a mixed-black man in the alt-soul space.

Name: Alexander Saint

Genre: Alternative Soul

Founded: 2020

# of Albums: n/a

Latest Release: Showoff – https://open.spotify.com/track/56PHm7PnEqN9fFD4maFt7i?si=f7c0bc0e7a864580

Latest Single: Showoff – https://open.spotify.com/track/56PHm7PnEqN9fFD4maFt7i?si=f7c0bc0e7a864580

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager:

Earth, Wind and Fire

Favourite band now:

Hiatus Kaiyote

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Time of My Life – Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes

Live Show Ritual:

I like to sit alone and visualize how the show is going to go, try to think about all the positives, then do some push ups to get the blood flowing and hit it!

Favourite local artist:

There’s so many, but right now it’s Nicemark

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

I’m hitting the road October 4-9 as the opener for JP Saxe’s Western Canada leg of the “Feelings Are Stupid” tour. We’re hitting Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria and Vancouver. Also, putting out a new single last week of September! Follow me on socials for more updates.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos 100000%

Queen or College St?

Queen Street (but West Queen only, like the Parkdale area. Parkdale Represent!)

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

I love High Park, we take our big black lab Waldo (yes, we found him) there all the time.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

My Guyanese heritage would not permit me to answer anything but roti

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on most social media apps | @iamalexandersaint (except Twitter where I’m @alexandersaint_), sign up for the mailing list on my website or follow me on Bandcamp

Favourite local Restaurant:

Loga’s Corner