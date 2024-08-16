When The Neighbourhood Watch released its first album in 2017 (Community Protected), it struck a chord with its mix of folk and indie rock. The album was a kind of anthology: a collection of songs about the dissolution of family, the philosophical angst of turning seventeen, and what it feels like to get a bit too high for your own good. Without any sort of label or industry support, the album racked up 10 million+ streams and became the main soundtrack for the indie film Midnight at the Paradise (2022). The DIY release laid the groundwork for the band’s future success.

They followed this release with the albums Goodbye Childhood (2019) and Lost in Bloom (2021). The records both honed in on the fear that often accompanies growing up—with songs about heartbreak, lost friendships, and the forced solitude of the COVID-19 pandemic. The albums received strong recognition, with features in the Toronto Star, blogTO, Exclaim!, and Indie88 contributing the albums’ 2 million + streams. More recently, the band’s song “20 Year Dream” was featured in a commercial for the international consulting company KPMG.

Now, The Neighbourhood Watch is ready to release their fourth album: a meditation on family, illness, and loving what life gives you nonetheless.

Name:

The Neighbourhood Watch

Genre:

Indie-Rock and Folk

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

3 (with a new one on the way)

Latest Album:

Lost in Bloom (2021)

Latest Single:

Lifeline (2024)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

The Beatles

Favourite musician now:

God, there’s so many. I think that Big Thief and Bright Eyes show up a lot in this latest album

Guilty pleasure song:

Growing Sideways by Noah Kahan

Live show ritual:

We sing a chant about Dr. Seuss that we made up when we were in High School

Favourite local musician:

Roach

EP or LP?

LP, if every song is great. EP, if it cuts the fluff.

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yes! We just released a single called ‘Lifeline’, and we have more in the coming months.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Utopia

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Roncesvalles, because it’s home

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Danforth Music Hall

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Rotate This