Sakura (cherry blossom) season is something we look forward to each year. Across the city, there are various places to admire the spring blooms. The Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre (JCCC) launches their first-ever SakuraFest—a heartfelt new annual tradition that celebrates the timeless beauty of sakura and their deep cultural meaning within Japanese heritage. From April 17 to May 11, 2025, the JCCC welcomes spring through the soft lens of tradition, artistry, and togetherness.

As the delicate cherry blossoms bloom on the trees surrounding the JCCC, their fleeting beauty reminds us of the preciousness of each moment. Against this enchanting backdrop, SakuraFest 2025 features Japanese film screenings, live performances, hands-on workshops, culinary pop-ups, and many more activities for the whole family.

Step into the heart of the JCCC, where hanami (flower viewing) extends beyond the petals outside and into a world of cultural wonder. It’s a time of reflection, discovery, and meaningful connection—while honouring tradition and creating new memories.

On April 17, SakuraFest opened with a special concert with Japanese Canadian Grammy award-winning flautist Ron Korb offering a breathtaking blend of Japanese, Pan-Asian, Jazz, Celtic and Latin influences in his repertoire. Joining him on stage were the highly respected Kyowa Taiko drummers, Koto and Shamisen artist Aiko Fuji, alongside his band. In addition, the Ganbare children’s choir, Sakurai-kai and Ayami-kai Odori dancers, and solo dancer Atsuko Abeta made special performances.

From traditional tea ceremonies and art installations to sake tastings and heritage exhibits, SakuraFest offers a rich, immersive journey through the timeless elegance and modern vibrancy of Japanese Canadian culture. And don’t worry, the cherry blossoms will open soon at the JCCC. Keep an eye on their social media for updates – we forecast mid-May for this year’s viewings!

Here are some of the SakuraFest highlights…

Thursday, April 17

● Ron Korb: OHANAMI – A Celebration of Sakura, 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 19

● Book Reading: The Nail That Sticks Out by Suzanne Hartmann, 1:30 PM

● Film Screening: 11 Rebels, 3:00 PM

Sunday, April 20

● Linocut Art Workshop with Caitlin Chan, 1:00 PM

● Exhibit Opening: Third Places: Japanese Canadian Sites of Gathering, 2:00 PM

● Film Screening: Red Shoes, 3:00 PM

Thursday, April 24

● Sakura Tsumami Zaiku Workshop with Orika Canada, 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 10

● Tea Ceremony Demonstration with Urasenke Tankokai Toronto Ass’n, 11:00 AM & 12:00 PM

● Kintsugi & Maki-e Workshop with Kintsugica, 1:00–3:00 PM

● Sake Tasting & Izakaya Food Experience with Ozawa Canada & Kingyo, 1:00–2:30 PM

● Film Screening: The Birth of Sake, 3:00 PM

Sunday, May 11

● Sakuramai Children’s Dance Workshop, 2:00 PM

● Film Screening: The Colors Within, 3:00 PM

Ongoing Activations:

● Kingyo Fisherman’s Market Pop-Up: April 17, 19–20; May 10–11

● Momo Tea Pop-Up

● Sakura Sencha by Momo Tea: Available at the JCCC Gift Shop throughout the festival

● Nakamori Café: Open Wednesdays to Sundays, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Full details can be found at www.jccc.on.ca