Jordan Venn and the Slizneys has been a band in Toronto for over 20 years. Formed first when Jordan moved to Toronto in 2003, the band is comprised of fantastic musicians from all over Canada. They have played numerous shows around the Toronto area and have charted on Satellite Radio, earning the Verge’s Fresh Five top spot.

Their current main focus is on producing interesting and eclectic concept records. They currently have four studio albums, the most recent being M@GIC W*RDS. This rock work is an homage to the grunge era of the early 90s and, more specifically, the wonderful summer of 1994.

For this record, the Slizneys whittled down to a trio style format. It features Tyler Emond (Alessia Cara, Hylia), Trevor Falls (Miles Jones, Brad Turner), and Devon Henderson (Vallens, Megan Bonnell), and Jordan Venn.

Name:

Jordan Venn and the Slizneys

Genre:

Various. Most recently, Alternative Rock/Grunge

Founded:

2003

# of Albums:

Four

Latest Album:

M@GIC W*RDS

Latest Single:

♡WWI>SPQR♡

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Tie between Pearl Jam and The Tragically Hip

Favourite musician now:

Currently really into Gojira.

Guilty pleasure song:

Sour Candy by Carly Rae Jepson

Live show ritual:

Drink beers and talk too much.

Favourite local musician:

Does not compute. So many good ones. I’ll say Tristan Armstrong because his new album is about to drop.

EP or LP?

LP. I had to look this up. I always confuse it… extended vs long. Both mean long. I really like my music in 40-minute themed increments.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird. Get up at 4:40 am every day.

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Haven’t played a show in a while, but I’m working on that. Does anyone want to book us?

Where can we follow you?

YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Indian Desire

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Palmerston Royal Mile (Bloor to College) because of the lights and it joins 2 cool neighbourhoods.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park is closeish and has some decent birding.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Cameron House

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom