Recipe for Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce, a hearty and flavorful dish that makes for an impressive yet simple dinner. The tender beef paired with a rich mushroom sauce creates a deliciously satisfying meal that’s perfect for any occasion.

Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce

Serving Size: 5 servings

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Mazola Canola Oil

1pound/500 g beef chuck shoulder tender

1/2 teaspoon black fine grind pepper

1/3 cup chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

1/4 teaspoon leaf thyme

1/2 cup red wine

1/2 cup reduced-sodium beef broth

1 teaspoon Fleischmann’s Corn Starch

Directions: