Recipe for Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce from Mazola

February 9, 2025 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce, a hearty and flavorful dish that makes for an impressive yet simple dinner. The tender beef paired with a rich mushroom sauce creates a deliciously satisfying meal that’s perfect for any occasion.

Recipe for Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce

Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce

Serving Size: 5 servings
Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon Mazola Canola Oil
  • 1pound/500 g beef chuck shoulder tender
  • 1/2 teaspoon black fine grind pepper
  • 1/3 cup chopped onion
  • 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
  • 1/4 teaspoon leaf thyme
  • 1/2 cup red wine
  • 1/2 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1 teaspoon Fleischmann’s Corn Starch

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Season beef with black pepper. Add beef to skillet and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until beef is browned and turns easily in skillet. Cook 3 minutes until browned on bottom; remove to baking dish. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes until beef is desired doneness (145°F for medium rare, 160°F for medium). Remove from oven and tent with aluminium foil.
  3. Reduce heat in skillet to medium heat. Add onion and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until onion is just getting soft. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add mushrooms and thyme, stirring often. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Add red wine and stir well to deglaze any browned bits in skillet. Add half of the beef broth, bring to a boil and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk cornstarch into remaining beef broth and add to skillet. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to very low.
  4. Slice beef into medallions and top with Mushroom Sauce.

 

About Demian Vernieri 727 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles