Recipe for Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce, a hearty and flavorful dish that makes for an impressive yet simple dinner. The tender beef paired with a rich mushroom sauce creates a deliciously satisfying meal that’s perfect for any occasion.
Beef Medallions with Mushroom Sauce
Serving Size: 5 servings
Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon Mazola Canola Oil
- 1pound/500 g beef chuck shoulder tender
- 1/2 teaspoon black fine grind pepper
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
- 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
- 1/4 teaspoon leaf thyme
- 1/2 cup red wine
- 1/2 cup reduced-sodium beef broth
- 1 teaspoon Fleischmann’s Corn Starch
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Season beef with black pepper. Add beef to skillet and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until beef is browned and turns easily in skillet. Cook 3 minutes until browned on bottom; remove to baking dish. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes until beef is desired doneness (145°F for medium rare, 160°F for medium). Remove from oven and tent with aluminium foil.
- Reduce heat in skillet to medium heat. Add onion and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until onion is just getting soft. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Add mushrooms and thyme, stirring often. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until mushrooms are tender. Add red wine and stir well to deglaze any browned bits in skillet. Add half of the beef broth, bring to a boil and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk cornstarch into remaining beef broth and add to skillet. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to very low.
- Slice beef into medallions and top with Mushroom Sauce.