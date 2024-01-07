Recipe for Japanese Fluffy Pancakes from Chotto Matte

Chotto-Matte shared with us this tasty recipe for Japanese Fluffy Pancakes, combining light, rich and delicate flavours to elevate an American classic which is trending in Japan. This recipe is so versatile that you can have it as a main or side dish with your brunch favourites.

Japanese Fluffy Pancakes

Ingredients:

All Purpose flour 230gr

Baking powder 24gr

Organic whole milk 280gr

Cage Free large eggs 2ea

Egg white 40gr

Organic sugar cane 70gr

Gream of tarte 1gr

Spray Coating, Vegalene 5

35% cream 300 ml

Maple syrup 50 ml.

Peanuts 15gr

Directions:

1. Add eggs, egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar to a mixer with a whisk attachment.

2. Whisk on high speed until a pale, light and fluffy texture is achieved ( 8-10 min)

3. In the meantime, place flour, baking powder and milk into a medium size mixing bowl, whisk to a smooth paste.

4. Fold the mixture from the mixer into the milk and flour mix in a folding motion, taking care not to knock the air out.

5. Grease a nonstick pan and using a ladle, pour the mixture one at a time.

6. Cook each pancake on a medium-low heat on each size until golden brown.

7. Lightly whip some cold 35% cream.

8. Serve pancakes with whipped cream, maple syrup and crushed peanuts.