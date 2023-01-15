Biscuit salami recipe from Alina Fintineanu

Alina Fintineanu, also known as the Luxe Baker, is a celebrated Romanian-Canadian baker and a The Great Canadian Baking Show season five vet known for her stunning baking creations. In this opportunity, she shared with us this Biscuit salami, a Traditional Romanian recipe.

Biscuit salami

Ingredients:

200g Biscuits (I used the Maria brand, it’s a tea biscuit)

100g unsalted butter, room temperature

50g raisins, soaked overnight (soak in water, fruit juice or rum/brandy if not making this for kids)

50g roasted lightly salted pistachios, chopped

75g chopped walnuts

50g granulated sugar

100ml whole milk

30g cocoa powder

Optional: dried sweetened or unsweetened coconut flakes or shredded coconut for decorating

Directions:

1. Soak the raisins overnight in water, fruit juice or rum/brandy (if you are not making this for kids). Drain and set aside.

2. Chop the walnuts and pistachios.

3. Place the biscuits in a food processor and process until you have a mixture of finer and larger crumbs.

4. In a large pan with high sides, bring the milk to a boil. Once boiling, add the sugar and ensure it dissolves, then the butter. Add in the cocoa, soaked and drained raisins and mix together well using a silicone spatula. Remove from heat and let mixture cool for a few minutes. Add in the chopped nuts, and finally the biscuits. Mix together well, pressing the filling with the silicone spatula to moisturize. Test the consistency by squeezing a small amount in your palm and making sure it sticks together.

5. Turn mixture out onto a counter lined with a large piece of cling wrap. Using your hands, press the mixture together firmly into the shape of a salami. Use the cling wrap to pull the mixture very tightly and help it bind. If desired, roll salami in sweetened or unsweetened coconut flakes or shredded coconut (in order to make it look snowy). Refrigerate overnight to set.

6. Once set, cut off the ends and slice biscuit salami as desired.