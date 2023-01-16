Ghost Drops is a cannabis brand which aims to ensure that Canadians could access quality medicine and cannabis products. We spoke with Travis Fleetwood (AKA Organik), Co-founder and Creative Director of Ghost Drops, to find out more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Ghost Drops. We are a cannabis business, brand, retailer and lifestyle company. Simply, we bring the best cannabis products available in Canada to consumers across the nation.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always had a long-time passion for the plant. I personally use cannabis on a daily basis and I’ve dedicated a large part of my life to studying, understanding and consuming the plant. I’ve always strived to offer the best cannabis nationwide, even since the illicit market days.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

When we founded Ghost Drops, we wanted to ensure that Canadians could access quality medicine and cannabis products. Now, in the legal market, we are addressing the lack of high-quality products by offering our award-winning genetics grown by various skilled craft micro-producers for recreational consumers.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Potheads, stoners, young (of age) adults. We do not have an exact demographic other than cannabis enthusiasts and connoisseurs. Our brand targets those who care about the quality of what they are smoking.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We are a consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand. We provide a product for licensed cannabis retailers to sell to consumers by working with the country’s greatest growers and production partners. We also have a flagship store on Queen West that allows us to sell our own exclusive merchandise, smoking accessories and more.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We have our flagship store at 1184 Queen Street West in downtown Toronto. Our products are available for purchase at over 100 licensed cannabis retailers across the Greater Toronto Area.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Customers need to ask questions that will help them determine the best product for their own personal needs. One good question is “how is this cannabis grown, finished and processed?”. In the legal market, customers can ask to review Certificates of Analysis – which provide valuable statistical information about THC and cannabinoid percentages, terpene profiles, moisture levels and more. In the illicit market, customers frequently would ask to see or smell the product before purchasing, which gives the potential customer an idea of how the product will taste and feel.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is being able to help other people and make people happy through cannabis. The worst part is navigating a very new industry with strict regulations put out by the government (by older, out-of-touch people who generally don’t understand the plant or culture they are regulating).

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“How are those weed stocks doing?”

What are your social media channels?

Website | Instagram as @ghostdropsofficial, @ghostdrops.toronto and @organikhiphop | Twitter as @ghostdrops_

and @organikhiphop

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

King Of The Dot, the rap battle league that I helped found.