Homegrown Business: Custom Women’s Swimwear from Ūnika Swim

Shopping for swimsuits is hardly ever an easy for fun experience. This week we spoke to Betsy Campos, founder of Ūnika Swim, a Toronto-based business that creates custom swimwear for women of all sizes to look good and feel confident in.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is Ūnika Swim, we are a company specializing in custom swimwear made for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes.

What made you want to do this work?

Growing up, I spent my summers in Brazil – where beachwear is ingrained into our culture. What I found the most inspiring about Brazil was how people wore their swimwear. From the diverse cultural backgrounds that make up the population, to the variety of body types and ages of the women gracing their beaches – all of them wore their pieces confidently. Every woman’s body shape is different and unique, and so are their life experiences, personalities and tastes. I wanted women to be able to reflect their uniqueness and be confident in their choices, especially when they are the most exposed. I travelled endlessly to find unique and quality stretch fabrics from all around the world to give women the selection and quality they want.

What problem does this solve?

Finding swimwear can be difficult and sometimes frustrating, as everyone is different. Ūnika helps make swimsuit shopping a breeze, as our sizes range from size XS-4XL, are customizable, and can be made in hundreds of colours + prints of different fabric.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele varies from women ages 15-65. As we cater to women of all shapes, sizes and ages, our demographic is of a wide variety.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We specialize in making/selling custom swimwear, but in addition, we have off-the-rack options that have been pre-made in the shop to purchase. We also sell face masks, scrunchies, cover-ups, bags and beauty products.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Our location is 101 Yorkville Ave. Toronto Ontario, M5R 1C1.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What makes you different from any other swimwear company?

Ūnika Swim specializes in customization. We handmake our products in our storefront location while working with sustainable fabrics and ethical practices. We cater to sizes from XS-4XL.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what we do would have to be helping build confidence in women, allowing them to feel beautiful in a swimsuit made for them; not having to stress about trying hundreds of swimsuits on, just having one made perfectly to their body. The worst part about what we do is not being able to reach women throughout the country for customizations, as well are currently only in Toronto. In the near future, we hope to have options for everyone all over the world.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Probably when people ask us to hem their pants as soon as they see our sewing machines!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

We adore Massiell Made beauty products! All of their products are made in Toronto. Made without the use of synthetic fragrances, petrochemicals, parabens and are not tested on animals.