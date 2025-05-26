Stay Active Rehabilitation is a Toronto-based clinic that offers physiotherapy, rehabilitation, and complementary wellness services, all aimed at helping people recover, move with ease, and live healthier lives. We spoke with Alejandra Rodriguez, Registered Physiotherapist and Clinic Manager at Stay Active Rehabilitation, to learn how her passion for health, compassion, and lifelong learning drives their patient-centred approach to healing and wellness.

What is your business called and what does it do?

We’re Stay Active Rehabilitation, a physiotherapy and rehab clinic dedicated to helping people move better, feel better, and get back to the activities they love. We offer both general and specialized physiotherapy services, including pelvic health, vestibular rehab, sports injury recovery, and more. Plus other services like Massage Therapy, Acupuncture, and Chiropractic Care, offering holistic care to our patients.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always felt a strong calling to help others live healthier, pain-free lives. Coming from a family in the healthcare field, I grew up understanding the value of care, compassion, and knowledge. Physiotherapy was a perfect fit—it allows me to combine hands-on treatment, continuous learning, and meaningful connections with patients. I love that every day I get to empower people to take control of their health, while also mentoring my team and collaborating with like-minded professionals who are just as passionate about lifelong learning and patient care.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We saw a gap in truly personalized, holistic rehabilitation care. Our goal was to create a space where patients feel heard, supported, and guided through their recovery journey—whether they’re healing from injury, managing chronic conditions, or simply striving for better mobility and strength. We aim to take the guesswork and frustration out of recovery and replace it with a clear, supportive path to wellness.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We serve a wide range of clients—from busy professionals and athletes to seniors and young adults. Our services are tailored to each individual’s needs, whether it’s recovering from surgery, managing pelvic health issues, dealing with dizziness or balance problems, or optimizing physical performance. We work with people at every stage of life.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

It’s simple: we offer physiotherapy and rehabilitation services to clients dealing with pain, injury, or movement limitations. Patients can book appointments directly with us, and many of our services are covered by extended health insurance or workplace injury claims (like WSIB). Our goal is to provide expert care that’s accessible, effective, and empowering.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We have two convenient clinic locations in North York and Downtown Toronto, making it easy for our clients across the city to access high-quality care close to home or work.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

A great question would be: “What experience and specializations does your physiotherapist have?”

And the best answer would be: Look for a therapist who not only has strong credentials and years of experience, but also one who continues to learn and grow professionally. At Stay Active, our team is committed to ongoing education and specializes in areas like pelvic health, vestibular therapy, and sports rehabilitation. Plus, our glowing Google reviews speak for themselves—our patients trust us, and we’re proud of the results we help them achieve.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part? Watching someone walk into our clinic in pain or frustration and leave with confidence and a smile—that transformation is everything. It’s a privilege to be part of someone’s healing journey.

The toughest part? It’s a very physical job! We have to be mindful of our own well-being to avoid burnout. Balancing energy and rest is key—for our clients and for ourselves!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

A patient once told me, after his orthopedic surgery, that his physiotherapist came in every day, encouraged him to move—even when he was groggy from meds—and he started calling them a “Physioterrorist.”

I had a good laugh because… well, sometimes we do lovingly push our patients a little out of their comfort zone for their own good!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook

Come say hi, check out our tips and updates, or book a free 20-minute physiotherapy consultation or a session. We’re here to help you Stay Active!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

One place I’ve been really loving lately is LA Fitness at Yonge & Sheppard!

As a Physiotherapist, I’ve been noticing that some of my patients have been feeling less active lately, and getting into a gym can be such a game-changer for boosting physical health and energy.

LA Fitness makes it super easy to get started — it’s welcoming, well-equipped, and full of positive vibes! I recommend it to my patients, whether they’re brand new to working out or getting back into it.