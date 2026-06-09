My Digital Life: Content Creator Eli Alii

Eli Alii is carving out her own lane as a content creator by capturing the vibrant, messy, and magnetic energy of Toronto through an unfiltered, deeply personal lens. Blending food finds, thrift gems, and real-life moments, her content feels less like curated media and more like a conversation with a close friend. With authenticity at the core of everything she shares, Eli is building a community that values connection, honesty, and a little bit of chaos.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

My name is Eli (eli.alii on all platforms), and my content is all about exploring Toronto through my lens. From food spots and thrift finds to hidden gems and everyday experiences. I like showing both the fun and chaotic sides of city life in a way that people can actually connect with. Everything I share is rooted in my personality, so it feels real, relatable, and a little unfiltered.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

Honestly, it goes back to around 2010, when I was watching creators like Superwoman and seeing how they could turn everyday moments into something entertaining and relatable. That really stuck with me.

I’ve always been posting on my Instagram stories – sharing little moments of my life in the city without even realizing it was the beginning of something bigger. I’ve always been a bubbly extrovert who loves making people laugh and putting my put my friends on hidden gems, for as long as I can remember.

At the start of 2025, I created my first vision board and put “content creator” on it — and that’s when things really shifted for me. I’ve always believed in manifesting whatever I wanted, whether it’s a new job or a travel opportunity; content creation was no different. I decided to take it seriously, and from there, it naturally started to grow into what it is today.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

This might sound corny, but I’m doing this for my future self. I owe it to myself to see this through and show up every day. There have been so many times in my life where I started something, gave up, and regretted it — and this chapter isn’t going to be one of them.

I’ve learned to tune out the noise and not let negativity get to me. If anything, it fuels me. It pushes me to be better and inspires me to prove to myself that I can actually make it. Even though I’m still a micro-influencer, the people around me and my community have been my biggest motivators and cheerleaders. Their constant support and encouragement are what keep me going — and honestly, without them, I might have given up.

How would you describe your audience?

My audience is primarily young adults who are navigating life in a big city [like Toronto]. They’re curious, social, and always looking for new experiences. whether that’s trying new restaurants, discovering hidden gems, or relating to everyday moments.

They gravitate toward content that feels real, unpolished, and authentic — like advice or recommendations coming from your home girl or your best friend. It’s personality-driven, honest, entertaining, and easy to connect with.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

I’m a solo content creator at the moment, and my process is very instinctive. Most of my ideas come from real thoughts or moments — either something I want to vent about, a struggle I’m going through, or something I’ve discovered and feel like I need to put people on because they would genuinely love it.

From there, I focus on building a strong hook and turning that idea into content that feels natural, unpolished, and authentic. I don’t like overproducing — I want it to feel like you’re hearing something from your best friend, not watching something staged.

I handle everything myself, from ideation to filming and editing, which allows me to stay true to my voice. I also sometimes create content with my mom, which adds another layer of fun and personal element to what I do.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

I’m currently in the early stages of monetizing my content, with a focus on building a strong and engaged community first. I’m intentional about growing my platform in a way that aligns with my style and audience, and I’m open to brand collaborations that feel authentic to my content.

Alongside content creation, I work full-time as a Project Coordinator, and balancing both has helped me stay consistent, disciplined, and strategic as I continue to grow my platform.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

Check it here!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what I do is being able to express myself freely and unapologetically, while also connecting with people who genuinely relate to my content. I’ve also built an amazing network and friendships with other content creators in Toronto, which has been such a rewarding part of the journey.

I love when people come up to me and tell me that my content resonated with them or which restaurants have become their go-to because of my recommendations. It makes everything feel meaningful.

The most challenging part is the unpredictability of social media. You can put a lot of effort into something and not always see immediate results – which can be discouraging. Even though I genuinely love creating content, things like finding motivation to edit or even dealing with limited storage can be frustrating at times.

But those small challenges have pushed me to build resilience, stay motivated, and keep showing up consistently regardless of the outcome.

What are your future plans for your channel?

My goal is to continue growing my platform into a strong, engaged community where people feel like they can relate, connect, and be part of something real. I want it to feel like a space where you can come for recommendations, honest opinions, and everyday moments — like you’re hearing it from a friend.

Long-term, I want to turn this into something I can do full-time and build a career out of it. A big part of my motivation is being able to support my family and eventually retire my parents — that’s something that really drives me to keep going and take this seriously.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

@Getrealwithreish – I love her content, talking about women’s health and wellness