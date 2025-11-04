My Digital Life: Toronto Podcasters Sweaty Trio Pod

Taylor, Michael & Oussama, also known as the Sweaty Trio Pod, are Canadian sports podcasters located in Toronto. They chat about ongoing and upcoming sports events, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, Fantasy Sports, Parlays and more! We spoke to Taylor Curran about their unique take and experiences within the realm of sports podcasts.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

We are called the Sweaty Trio Pod. We are a Canadian sports podcast covering the NFL, NHL & NBA. We record every Monday and already have had some cool interviews, including Cabbie Richards, Jacob Scarfone (former CFL player), George Visger (Former NFL player), Devon Bailey (Former CFL player), Aaron Rose (Raptors and Blue Jays reporter).

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

We started the podcast about 4 and a half months ago, and I do the podcast with my brother and one of our friends (Michael and Oussama). We started it because we are always talking sports, having debates, and we wanted a platform where we could talk about these things and post them. We are always trying to interview people with cool stories and profile them, all while keeping our fan base up tp date on the 3 sports we cover on current news.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

We do have some sports pods we all listen to, however, we don’t model our pod after anyone in particular, we are trying to be unique and set ourselves apart from the industry.

How would you describe your audience?

Currently our audience is a mix of family and friends and a chunk of people across Canada and the USA turning in. Our audience is mostly male; however, we are trying to figure out ways to interact with a female audience, too. I have reached out to a few female sports figures in Canada for an interview.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

We cover breaking news for the NFL, NHL and NBA each week, we do mix in weekly segments about the Toronto Maple Leafs, and some of our favourite NFL teams. We usually end the pod with a fun game, touching on at least 1 of the sports we cover.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

Yes, we are all employed outside of the podcast, we are trying to grow, and we have done well for only 4 months with over 5.5k likes on TikTok and 120 followers on Instagram. We have not paid for any content to be promoted. We post 5-6 clips a week, along with a full episode every Wednesday.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

We interviewed Cabbie Richards, and that was by far our shining moment. We recently did a golf outing at an Ontario course, and we are going to upload that in the coming weeks as well. This was called the Sweaty Trio Open. Here is our interview with Cabbie

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is getting a chance every week to hang with my brother and my friend and chat sports for an hour. I do love Mondays – when we record, as it is the highlight of our week. The worst part is trying to balance a 9-5 on top of having a podcast where we are uploading content all the time, doing outreach and trying to find interesting guests and ways to have our podcast shown to the world.

What are your future plans for your channel?

Ideally, we would like to have this become our jobs; we always talk about “when we blow up” and how amazing that would be. We understand it is a marathon, not a sprint, and we are so thrilled about the natural growth we have had over the last almost 5 months.

Where can we follow you?

YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Spotify

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

We have had a lot of interaction with a podcast called Buds & Pucks, they cover the Toronto Maple Leafs.