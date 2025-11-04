Charlie the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Charlie, the charming and affectionate pup who’s looking for his perfect match. At first, Charlie might be a little hesitant to come out of his shell, but with some gentle encouragement and a few treats, he’ll slowly start to shine. This sweet boy loves to learn and has already begun working on his “sit” command – and he’s getting better with each try.

One of Charlie’s most endearing qualities is his enthusiasm for life. When he gets excited, his tail wags with abandon, and he can’t help but show off his playful side. Despite his energetic nature, he’s also happy to snuggle up and receive affection, often seeking out laps to climb onto and shower with kisses.

Charlie is still learning about personal space and boundaries, so he might get a little overzealous with his affection, especially when it comes to faces and mouths. But with patience and consistency, he’ll learn to channel his excitement into gentle interactions.

What really sets Charlie apart is his loving nature. He adores being close to his people and enjoys walking between legs, always looking for a connection. He’s also a bit of a cuddle bug and will happily curl up in your lap for pets and snuggles.

Charlie does have a few habits that his new family will need to be mindful of. He’s a bit of a scavenger and loves to pick up things he finds on the floor, especially food. With some training and supervision, he’ll learn what’s okay to snack on and what’s not.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will bring joy and love into your life, Charlie might be the perfect fit. He’s a sweet and playful pup who is ready to bring happiness and companionship to his family. With patience, love, and proper care, Charlie will blossom into a well-adjusted and loving friend.

Charlie

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Apricot

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

