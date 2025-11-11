Emmett the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Emmett is a precious pup looking for his perfect match! This sweet boy has stolen hearts with his gentle nature and affectionate personality. Although he’s a bit of a shy guy, especially when it comes to new surroundings and wildlife, Emmett blossoms with encouragement and positive reinforcement.

On his walks, Emmett’s true potential shines through with the right motivation – treats work wonders for this little sweetheart! He might need a bit more time to build confidence on leash, but with patience and understanding, he’ll be trotting along in no time. When he’s not conquering the great outdoors, Emmett loves to curl up in laps and snooze the day away, showcasing his calm and gentle side.

Despite being playful, Emmett’s calm demeanour makes him an excellent companion for those looking for a furry friend to snuggle with. With time, patience, and positive reinforcement, Emmett will flourish into a loving and loyal companion. He’s looking for someone who will provide a stable and loving environment, where he can feel safe and build his confidence.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to this deserving pup, Emmett promises to reward you with snuggles, affection, and lots of love. Will you be the one to show Emmett the world and help him become the best version of himself?

Emmett

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

